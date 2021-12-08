Airtel, Jio and Vi Annual Prepaid Plans Show Changes in Streaming Benefits

The significant change that has occurred in the tariff plans of Airtel, Vi and Jio after the recent price hike is the changes in the streaming benefits of their annual prepaid plans.

The mobile subscription of Disney + Hotstar for one year is given under Airtel annual prepaid plan of Rs 3359. The same is offered under the Rs 3119 annual prepaid plan of Jio. In the case of Airtel, it provides 30 days trial access to Amazon Prime as well under its plan. On the contrary, Jio offers access to its streaming apps JioTV and JioCinema under the plan. Regarding Vi, the Disney + Hotstar plan is provided in its Rs 3099 annual prepaid plan along with its own Vi Movies & TV streaming services.

In terms of data, call, and SMS benefits, Airtel’s Rs 3359 prepaid plan provides 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS and unlimited calls per day. Post data quota, the speed will get reduced to 64 Kbps for the users. Similarly, post SMS limits, Airtel will charge Rs 1 per local SMS and Rs 1.50 per STD text message.

In the case of Jio, the annual prepaid plan of Rs 3119 provides 2GB of daily data (with an additional 10GB, but total data limited to 740GB), along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The other benefits include JioSecurity and JioCloud.

Vi, on the other hand, provides more data benefits among the three. The daily data, calls and SMS limits offered under its Rs 3099 annual prepaid plan are 1.5GB daily data, 100 SMS and unlimited calls. Additionally, the telco provides night data without limits from 12 am to 6 am. The user can also carry over the unused data of the week to the weekend. 2GB of backup data is also provided every month. The same free unlimited night data and weekend data rollover benefits are also offered under Vi’s Rs 2899 annual prepaid plan. However, there is no Disney + Hotstar benefit under the said plan.

Other Annual Prepaid Plans of Airtel, Jio and Vi

Airtel has two more annual prepaid plans that cost Rs 2999 and Rs 1799. The Rs 2999 plan offers 2GB of data per day, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. There are no other streaming benefits other than a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime in the plan. The speed of the data will reduce to 64 Kbps post limit. The text messages above the limit will also be charged at Rs 1 per local text and Rs 1.50 per STD.

Airtel prepaid plan of Rs 1799 provides 24GB of data benefit, post which the telecom service provider will charge 50p/MB. Other benefits remain the same as Airtel’s Rs 2999 plan.

Besides Rs 3119 plan, Jio has three more annual prepaid plans, at Rs 2545, Rs 2879 and Rs 4199. The validity of all three plans is 365 days except that of the Rs 2545 plan, which has only 336 days validity. Rs 2545 Jio prepaid plan offers 1.5GB of daily data (504Gb in total), along with 100 SMS/day, unlimited calls and Jio streaming services JioTV and JioCinema. The plans Rs 2879 and Rs 4119 offer 2GB and 3GB of data per day, respectively. Other benefits remain the same as that of the Rs 2545 plan.

Vi has one more annual prepaid plan besides Rs 3099 and Rs 2899 plans, at Rs 1799. Its Rs 1799 plan offers 24GB of data, unlimited calls and 3600 SMS (100 SMS/day), and Vi streaming services Vi movies and TV. This plan has no free night data or weekend data rollover offers.