Airtel Prepaid Plan to Recharge With Before it Disappears

Bharti Airtel is the only telecom operator in the country to offer users a prepaid plan with the over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Amazon Prime. That too, the telco offers this benefit with a single prepaid plan. Thus, if you have thought about recharging with this plan or getting an Amazon Prime subscription, now is the right time for you to go ahead and subscribe to it. We will get into the details of the plan soon, but before that, let’s acknowledge the huge shifts that have taken place in the telecom industry in the last few months.

The government coming out with a relief package, Bharti Airtel going ahead with Rights Issue, private telcos raising prepaid tariffs, and now reports saying that the government is already working on the second set of helping reforms for the sector, is just a big aid for the telcos and all the ecosystem players. The prepaid tariff hikes saw multiple popular prepaid plans changing. This included the Amazon Prime prepaid plan offered by Bharti Airtel.

Let’s check out the plan that we are talking about.

Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plan With Amazon Prime Benefit

Bhati Airtel is currently offering the Amazon Prime prepaid plan for Rs 699. This plan comes with a service validity of 56 days and offers 3GB of daily data to the users. In addition to this, users get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day.

Note that the Amazon Prime benefit included with the plan is only valid till 56 days, the same as the prepaid plan’s validity. Some users might be confused right now as almost every prepaid plan from the telco bundles a free Amazon Prime Video trial.

Understand that with the Rs 699 prepaid plan, the Amazon Prime subscription offered allows users to access all the services and products included under Prime. But with the Airtel Thanks benefits that are offered with all the other plans, users only get a free one month trial of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition.

So why should you recharge with this plan right away? Here’s why!

Amazon Prime Cost Changing for India

Amazon Prime is soon going to cost more in India. The e-commerce giant has said that from December 13, 2021, at 11:59 PM, the current plans will come to an end. Starting December 14, 2021, the tariffs of monthly, quarterly, and yearly subscriptions of Amazon Prime will increase in India. The monthly plan will start coming for Rs 179 instead of Rs 129, while the Rs 329 (quarterly) and Rs 999 (yearly) plans will come for Rs 459 and Rs 1,499 respectively.

This will mean that Bharti Airtel is likely to discontinue this plan from December 13, 2021. The telco might reintroduce it in a bit of time, but it will definitely cost more. This is not the first time a thing like this would be happening.

When Disney+ Hotstar changed tariff structure a couple of months back, the telcos stopped their old plans bundled with Disney+ Hotstar benefit and reintroduced them in a couple of days with higher tariffs.

Note that this has not been confirmed by the company yet, but there’s a real possibility that Airtel might discontinue this plan.