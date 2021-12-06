Amazon Prime Price to Change in India, Not Much Time Left

Amazon Prime, one of the most popular online subscription services in India, is all set to get expensive. While this is not a fresh development, there is not much time before the new increased prices kick in. Everything, including the monthly, quarterly, and annual subscriptions of the platform, is going to become expensive.

On its India website, Amazon has mentioned that the monthly subscription cost will shift from Rs 129 currently to Rs 179. Further, the quarterly subscriptions, which cost Rs 329 and Rs 999, will cost Rs 459 and Rs 1,499. The current or old pricing structure will come to an end on December 13, 2021, at 11:59 PM. From December 14, which is seven days from today, Amazon Prime will be more expensive than ever in India.

Amazon Prime New Pricing vs Old Pricing

As you can see from the table above, all the plans will get more expensive. So if you have been meaning to subscribe to Amazon Prime, do it before the new prices kick in. Amazon Prime is widely popular in India because of the suite of products it gives users access to. It is not just the faster delivery and prime sale access on the online platform of Amazon, but also the applications such as Prime Video, Audible, Prime Music, and more.

There is also the Amazon Prime Youth offer that users can take advantage of if they are aged between 18 years to 24 years. Under the Prime Youth offer, users get a cashback on Amazon Pay upon successful subscription to the platform. The company has mentioned that the Prime Youth offer will stay in existence even after the discontinuation of the old tariffs. It has been years now since Amazon Prime launched in India, and in a staged manner, the company has rolled out multiple new products and services. Amazon Prime enthusiasts should subscribe before new prices come into effect.