Oppo to Rollout ColorOS 12 Beta Version on More of its Smartphones

The recent release has confirmed that Oppo is launching its ColorOS 12 Beta version based on Android 12 for more of its smartphones. ColorOS is an Android-based mobile operating system that is highly customized, efficient, intelligent, and has been designed elaborately. The OS already has more than 370 million global users and is available in more than 80 languages. The update cycle will bring in ColorOS 12 Beta version on the devices from Find, Reno, F, and A series of Oppo smartphones.

The Devices that will Witness ColorOS 12 Update

According to the release, F19 Pro+ and Reno5 Pro 5G will receive ColorOS 12 Beta version starting from December 10. Find X2 from Oppo will receive the update with the OS from December 20, whereas Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali edition and Reno6 Pro 5G will have the OS available from December 22. Moreover, Oppo A74 5G will get this update from December 28, and the official version of the OS will be available from the same date on Reno6 5G smartphone. These updates will include features such as much-awaited UI Customisations, Three-Finger Translation, FlexDrop, Private System, and other enhanced security features.

Price of the Devices

To recall the prices of these devices for customers who might be interested in buying the smartphones after the latest OS update, the Oppo F19 Pro + comes with a single storage variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage at a price of Rs 29,990. The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G with its 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant comes at a price of Rs 35,990.

On the other hand, Oppo Find X2 is currently priced at Rs 57,990 in India for its 12GB RAM and 256GB storage capacity. Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G is currently priced at Rs 39,990 for its 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage at Oppo’s official website. Lastly, the most affordable device in this list, Oppo A74 5G, is available for a price tag of Rs 20,990 for 6GB Ram and 128GB internal storage. It is to be noted that all these prices are as per the official website of Oppo, and customers can get various other price offers from online stores or third-party retailers.