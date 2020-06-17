Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro Launched in India at Base Price of Rs 64,990



Oppo on Wednesday announced the launch of its latest flagships, the Oppo Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro in India. The Find X2 series had its global unveiling in March with Oppo expanding its availability to several European countries in May. The Find X2 series is powered by the Snapdragon 865 platform and features an 120Hz Quad HD+ AMOLED screen, triple rear camera system along with support for 65W fast charging. Oppo also unveiled the Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition on Wednesday alongside the standard Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro.

Oppo Find X2 Series Specifications

The Find X2 series are largely identical including the display that features a 6.7-inch screen with a resolution of 3168×1440 pixels. Oppo promises a maximum brightness up to 1200nits and the display is reported to have received A+ rating from DisplayMate.

The devices run on the Android 10 based ColorOS 7.1 and are powered by the Snapdragon 865 platform. The standard Find X2 is equipped with a 4200mAh battery and comes with a 256GB ROM and 12 GB RAM variant.

Meanwhile, the Find X2 Pro is equipped with a 4260mAh battery and features an 512GB ROM and 12 GB RAM. Unlike the standard Find X2 with the IP54 rating, the Find X2 Pro is rated IP68 for water and dust resistance.

The camera department also has notable changes between the two Find X2 devices. While the front camera on the Find X2 series is a 32MP shooter, Oppo has slightly tweaked the triple rear camera system on the standard Find X2.

The Find X2 Pro features a 48MP primary shooter along with a 48MP ultra-wide shooter and an 13MP periscope telephoto camera. Meanwhile, the standard Find X2 features the same 48MP primary shooter but includes an 13MP telephoto camera and an 12MP ultra-wide shooter.

The Lamborghini edition is largely identical to the Find X2 Pro on the specification side, however, the exterior design is inspired by the Aventador SVJ Roadster edition.

Oppo Find X2 Price and Availability

The company said that the Find X2 would be available at Rs 64,990 on Amazon and other channels “soon.” The company has not provided a commercial price nor a launch date for its Find X2 Pro variant in India. However, Oppo highlighted that the Find X2 Pro would be donated as part of its partnership with Forbes “Ultimate 120” initiative.

Similarly, Oppo has not specified if theFind X2 Pro Lamborghini edition would be commercially available.