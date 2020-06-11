Oppo Find X2 Series, Xiaomi Mi 10 and Poco F2 Pro Will Get Android 11 Beta Update Soon

Oppo has scheduled the launch of Oppo Find X2 series in India on June 17, 2020. Apart from this, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has also announced that it will bring the Android 11 Beta with ColorOS in the month of June. However, Oppo has not revealed the specific date of Android 11 Beta with ColorOS integration in the Oppo Find X2 series. Since there are four models under the Find X2 series, it is uncertain that all the phones will be launched or in India. The models under the Oppo Find X2 series are Oppo Find X2, Oppo Find X2 Pro, Oppo Find X2 Lite and Oppo Find X2 Neo. Alongside Oppo, Xiaomi and Poco also stated that their phones- Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro and the Poco F2 Pro will also get the Android 11 Beta update very soon.

Oppo is Walking Towards the Path of Google

Recently Google also announced the Android 11 Beta for Pixel smartphones. Now, Oppo has also announced the Android 11 Beta with ColorOS on top to the Oppo Find X2 series later this month. Since Oppo has not revealed any specific date regarding the Android 11 Beta ColorOS update, users must expect it anytime soon after the launch of Oppo Find X2 series which is scheduled on June 17, 2020.

Oppo Find X2 Series: Features and Specifications

Oppo Find X2 series has a 6.7-inch screen with a resolution of 3168×1440 pixels. Under the veil, the devices are powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset. Also, both Find X2 and Find X2 Pro have 5G support. To power the devices Oppo has equipped the Find X2 with 4200 mAh battery and Find X2 Pro with 4260 mAh battery for powerful and long-lasting performance. As of camera features, Oppo Find X2 series has several similarities with the OnePlus 8 series including the customised Sony IMX689 camera sensor. The camera features include 48MP primary camera packed with 48MP ultra-wide-sensor and 13MP periscope camera.

Oppo Find X2 Series: Pricing and Availability

Oppo Find X2 series is scheduled to launch in an online event by the company on June 17, 2020. It is expected that the Find X2 will be launched in a single variant and it could feature 256GB ROM and 12GB of RAM. As of Find X2 Pro, it could feature 512GB ROM and 12GB RAM. There is no official information regarding the price of the Find X2 series. However, Oppo Find X2 has been spotted in Amazon listing which hints that the device might be priced at Rs 69,990.