Oppo Find X2 Series Scheduled to Land in India on June 17

Oppo India on Wednesday announced that the Find X2 series smartphones will officially land on the Indian shores on June 17. The Find X2 series of smartphones consisting of Find X2 and Find X2 Pro had its global unveiling in March. The devices are powered by the Snapdragon 865 platform and feature an 120Hz Quad HD+ AMOLED screen, triple rear camera system along with support for 65W fast charging. The Find X2 series shares several similarities with the recently launched OnePlus 8 series including the customized Sony IMX689 camera sensor that leads the camera setup on both the flagships.

Oppo Find X2 Series: Specifications and Features

The Find X2 series has a 6.7-inch screen with a resolution of 3168×1440 with Oppo promising a maximum brightness up to 1200nits. In March, the company said that the devices received A+ rating from DisplayMate and that the Find X2 series set 12 smartphone display records.

Oppo in April highlighted that the Find X2 Pro supports HDR on YouTube, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

“The clear, smooth, and professional display of the OPPO Find X2 series sets a new standard for flagship smartphones, bringing mobile interaction and display experience to a new level in the 5G era,” Brian Shen, vice president and the president of global marketing at OPPO said in a release in March.

Meanwhile, the camera system on the rear includes a 48MP primary shooter coupled with an 48MP ultrawide sensor and an 13MP periscope camera capable of 60x digital zoom. The devices support 4K 60 fps video shooting with live HDR video recording.

With the devices powered by the Snapdragon 865 platform, 5G is enabled on both the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro. In March, Oppo announced that the company became the first smartphone brand to conduct 5G WhatsApp call in India. It is believed that Oppo used the Find X2 Pro to conduct the 5G WhatsApp call in India.

Further, the Find X2 is equipped with an 4200mAh battery while the Find X2 Pro is equipped with the 4260mAh battery. The proprietary 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charger is said to aid the users by fully charging the devices in 38 minutes.

Oppo Find X2 Series: Pricing and Availability

The Find X2 series are expected to be available in single variant but in a multiple color options. The Find X2 could feature an 256GB ROM and 12 GB RAM with black ceramic and ocean as possible color variants. The Find X2 Pro could feature an 512GB ROM and 12 GB RAM variant with orange vegan leather and black ceramic as the color options.

While the Indian prices are expected to be announced on June 17, the Find X2 carries a European price tag of 999 Euros which translates to Rs 83,816. The Find X2 Pro carries a price tag of 1199 Euros which translates to Rs 1,00,596.58.