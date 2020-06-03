MTNL Launches New Prepaid STV 251 With 1GB Daily Data and 28 Days Validity

MTNL STV 251 plan will offer 1GB high-speed 3G data per day for 28 days and can be recharged via online/e-recharge and SMS recharge

By June 3rd, 2020 AT 3:28 PM
    Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) offers a variety of prepaid plans to its customers like all other major telcos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio. The prepaid plans offer high-speed internet data packed with calling benefits. MTNL Mumbai circle has recently introduced a new STV prepaid plan of Rs 251. The plan is packed with various benefits, and it will be available in Mumbai circle. All the MTNL users who reside in Mumbai circle will be able to enjoy the benefits of the plan. The new plan will offer 1GB high-speed 3G data to subscribers. Here are all the benefits of the STV 251 prepaid plan by MTNL.

    MTNL STV 251 Plan Benefits

    The all-new STV 251 prepaid plan will offer validity of 28 days to subscribers from the date of recharge. The plan will offer 1GB high-speed 3G data to users every day for 28 days. As of SMS benefits, users opting for this plan will get 100 SMSes per day. The major benefit which the users will enjoy under the STV 251 plan is unlimited free local and STD calls from Home. The STV 251 plan will be available in E-recharge, online recharge and SMS recharge portal. Users can send an SMS ‘SUB RCH<Denomination of pack>’ to 444 and activate the plan.

    MTNL STV 98 is the Most Affordable Prepaid Plan

    MTNL STV 98 prepaid plan is the most affordable 3G STV pack in the entire portfolio of MTNL. The STV 98 plan offers 750MB 3G data per day for 28 days. Users also get unlimited free Local, STD from Home. In this plan also users get 100 SMSes per day. The validity of the STV 98 prepaid plan is 28 days, and it can be recharged through online/e-recharge and SMS recharge. To activate the pack users will have to type ‘SUB RCH<Denomination of pack>’ and sent it to 444. Users must strictly note that in al the STV plans offered by MTNL including the new STV 251 plan, they will get 3G data as the state-owned telco has not launched 4G services in the country.

    Reported By:

    Shrijan loves the process of creating content in various verticals, whether it be words, sounds or videos. He's also inclined towards digital marketing and tech industry developments. The art of creation always intrigues his interest.

    3
    Amit
    Amit

    Mtnl are u live??

    City
    Ghaziabad
    Nasa
    Nasa

    Better to shut the network and spare taxpayers money

