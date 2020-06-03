Airtel Xstream Fiber offers 1000 GB of Bonus Data to New Users in Select Cities

The complimentary offer is currently live in several cities including Chennai, Coimbatore, Cochin and Ernakulam

By June 3rd, 2020 AT 2:33 PM
    airtel-xstream-fiber-1000gb-data-new

    Bharti Airtel on Wednesday introduced an additional promotional offer that enables users to browse upto 1000 GB of bonus data for no additional cost. The company said that the complimentary offer is available to new users who are signing up for its Airtel Xstream Fiber connection in select cities across India. Further, the new users can also receive free installation and discount upto 15% on long term plans, an offer which is widely available across India. It has to be noted that Airtel has rolled out multiple offers to new users signing up for its Airtel Xstream Fiber connection post the COVID-19 lockdown in late March. The company initially resumed signup for its Airtel Xstream Fiber connection in mid-April and offered new users a combo of free installation and free router to those subscribing to its long-term plans.

    New Airtel Xstream Fiber Users Eligible for 1000 GB of Bonus Data

    Airtel on Wednesday introduced a new complimentary offer that enables new users across select cities to receive 1000 GB of bonus data for six months. The offer is currently live and is scheduled to run until June 7.

    The company has enabled the new promotional offer in several cities including Chennai, Coimbatore, Cochin and Ernakulam.

    The bonus data of 1000 GB for six months is applicable on the Basic, Entertainment and Premium plans. The Basic plan, currently priced at Rs 799 enables users to browse upto 150 GB at 100 Mbps speed. Meanwhile, the Entertainment plan is priced at Rs 999 and enables users to browse upto 200 Mbps speed till 300 GB. The Premium plan enables users to browse upto 300 Mbps speed till 500 GB with the plan currently priced at Rs 1499.

    The company offers complimentary access to Airtel Xstream on all its plans while the access to Amazon Prime and Zee5 are limited to Entertainment and Premium plans.

    While Airtel offers unlimited data plans in Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, the users in other cities can also upgrade to unlimited plans for an additional price of Rs 299 per month.

    Airtel Continues Free Installation and Discount upto 15% on Long Term Plans

    Additionally, the new Airtel Xstream Fiber users currently residing in major cities across India can receive free installation and upto 15% discount on long term plans. The users signing up for six month plans can receive 7.50% discount on Airtel Xstream Fiber plans while users signing up for annual plans can receive 15% discount.

    Born in India, Yogesh loves to travel and has lived in multiple countries including New Zealand and Canada. His bylines can be found on various newspapers and blogs throughout the world, including Vancouver Sun, Surrey Now-Leader, Daily Hive , Investing News Network and Rach F1.

    pardha
    pardha

    Airtel service is very slow. They are not actively giving connections or information on new connection. No response on social media.
    i am looking for connection in kakinada they used to run time on the website. now timer got stopped and no clear launching plans.

    City
    kakinada
    Operator
    airtel
    saurabh
    saurabh

    jio is giving 4ca at my location

    Hajipur
    jio
    SACHIN
    SACHIN

    lol….netmonster hahaha ..sure u will get 7ca also on this app

