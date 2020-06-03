Nokia Android TV 43-Inch With Dolby Vision and Ultra Thin Bezels to Launch on June 4

Nokia Android TV is going to be launched on June 4 and will come with 16GB internal storage and 2.25GB RAM

    Nokia is trying to find its ground back in the technology market. So far, the tech giant has been able to successfully launch a few interesting products and got a decent response from the market. Nokia is launching another product — Android TV 43-inch. The Nokia Android TV 43-inch is all set to launch on June 4. Nokia initially came out with a smart TV which was 55-inch long and partnered exclusively with Flipkart to sell it. So it is very likely that this upcoming Android TV from Nokia is also going to be sold on Flipkart exclusively.

    Expected Price of Nokia Android TV 43-inch

    The Nokia Android TV 43-inch can already be seen registered on Flipkart. Official pricing of the device isn’t confirmed yet, but it will be revealed tomorrow after the launch. Speculations are that it will cost around Rs 30,000. It is on the basis of the 55-inch TV which costs Rs 41,999. The 43-inch Nokia Android TV might give strong competition to other brands such as Realme and Mi. Realme launched an affordable smart TV much recently as well for Rs 21,999. But Nokia still might have an upper hand over Realme in terms of brand value and recognition.

    Nokia 43-inch Android TV: Teased Specifications

    With the Nokia Android TV, you will get a 4K UHD panel which supports Dolby Vision and also a wide colour gamut. The 43-inch smart TV will come with ultra-thin bezels making it very elegant to look at along with Fluid Chrome Pedestal Technology. For the sound, you can count on the JBL speakers equipped with Dolby Audio technology to deliver you the finest sound experience. There is also DTS TruSurround technology which will make the sounds more real for you. The Android TV will support Android 9 Pie and you can also run Google Play Store in it. There will be 16GB internal storage along with a Mali-450 GPU and 2.25GB RAM. You will be able to access Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. For ports, there is HDMI port, USB ports, and more.

