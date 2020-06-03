BSNL ADSL Broadband and FTTH Add-on Packs Revised to Offer Up to 40GB Extra Data

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Tuesday revised its data add-on packs for both its ADSL and Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) services with the operator now offering 100% additional data for the same price. The add-on packs enable the users to restore the speeds of the broadband connection even after the user hits the Fair Usage Policy (FUP) limit. The operator has four major speed restoration data add-on packs that are priced in the range of Rs 50 to Rs 250. The new plans are reflected on the dedicated BSNL FUP top up site with several BSNL employees on Twitter sharing the revised plans.

BSNL Revises Speed Restoration Data Add-on Packs

The base speed restoration add-on pack pack priced at Rs 50 has been revised to offer 5GB of data as compared to 2GB in the earlier months. The pack earlier dubbed as speed restoration 2GB plan has been revised to Speed restoration 5GB plan to reflect the revised data.

Similarly, the Speed restoration 5GB plan that enabled users to browse at high speed till the 5GB limit has been revised to Speed restoration 12GB plan with 12GB of additional limit. The Speed restoration 12GB plan is continued to be offered at its earlier price of Rs 100.

BSNL has also revised its top tiered add-on packs including the Speed restoration 10GB plan and Speed restoration 20GB plan that are priced at Rs 150 and Rs 250 respectively. The Speed restoration 10GB plan has been revised to be known as Speed restoration 20GB plan with the pack now enabling users to browse at high speed for 20GB of additional data.

Further, the Speed Restoration 20GB data add-on plan that offered 20GB of data at a price of Rs 250 has been revised to Speed Restoration 40GB plan with 40GB of additional data.

BSNL Speed Restoration Data Add-on Pack Availability

The new plans can be availed by the users on the dedicated BSNL FUP top up site and on the BSNL portal self care site. It has been said that the BSNL users who have reached the FUP limit can visit the BSNL FUP top up site and purchase the speed restoration plans to continue browsing at the high speeds.