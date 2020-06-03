Samsung Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Samsung has launched two new smartphones in India, which are the Galaxy M11 and M01. Samsung Galaxy M11 was launched in UAE markets last year, and the company has finally launched it in India. On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy M01 is the newest addition in the portfolio of Samsung. Both the phones have amazing features, and they are priced as per the price-sensitive market of India. Both the devices run on Android 10 and have Dolby Atmos for powerful and crisp sound. Here are all the features and specifications of the latest budget smartphones launched by Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy M01: Specifications, Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy M01 has been launched for the first time and it is the newest addition in the budgeted smartphones of Samsung. Samsung Galaxy M01 features a 5.71-inch HD+ (720×1560 pixels) with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 ratio. The device runs on Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on the top. Under the veil, the device is powered by Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset. For robust performance, the device has 3GB RAM.

Talking about Camera specifications, Galaxy M01 has dual rear camera setup of 13MP primary camera and 2MP secondary camera. Towards the front, the device has 5MP camera with f/2.2 lens for amazing selfies. The Samsung Galaxy M01 has a 4000 mAh battery. However, the device does not have support for fast charging. One of the major feature which is not present in the Galaxy M01 is the fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options which are available in the Galaxy M01 are Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G VoLTE, 3.5mm Audio Jack, FM Radio and many more. As of storage, the device has 32GB inbuilt storage. However, users can expand the storage by using a microSD card (up to 512GB).

Samsung Galaxy M11: Specifications, Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy M11 is not a new addition in the list of the budgeted smartphones of Samsung. The device was launched in UAE one year back. Finally, Samsung has launched the device in the Indian market. The device has physical dimensions of 161.4×76.3×9.00mm and weighs 197 grams. Samsung Galaxy M11 has a dual-SIM slot (NANO) and runs on Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top. Talking about the display, Samsung Galaxy M11 features a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O display with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. For massive and powerful performance, the device rocks an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset packed with 3GB RAM. However, users will also get the 4GB RAM variant if they want to increase the speed and performance of their device.

Talking about the cameras, the device has a triple rear camera setup. The camera lens includes a 13MP primary camera with f/1.8, 5MP ultra-wide-angle camera and another 2MP depth sensor camera with f/2.8. Towards the front Galaxy M11 has an 8MP camera for amazing and crisp pictures. One of the features of Galaxy M11 which will intrigue the interest of the buyers in the massive 5,000 mAh battery. Not only this, but the device also supports 15W fast charging. The device has all the major connectivity options like Wi-Fi, VoLTE, Bluetooth, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack and many more. As of storage, Galaxy M11 is available in 32GB and 64GB inbuilt storage variant. However, if the users want more storage, they can use a dedicated microSD card (up to 512GB) in both the variants. Unlike Galaxy M01, the device has some of the most amazing and advance sensors to enhance user experience. The sensor list includes a proximity sensor, ambient light sensor and accelerometer sensor. Not only this, but Samsung has also featured a fingerprint sensor towards the back of the device.

Samsung Galaxy M01 and M11: Pricing in India

Talking about availability, the Samsung Galaxy M11 is available in two variants. One is the 3GB+32GB and the other one is the 4GB+64GB variant. The 3GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage variant is priced at Rs 10,999 whereas the 4GB RAM and 64GB variant is priced at Rs 12,999. The Galaxy M11 will also be available in three colour variants which are Black, Metallic Blue and Violet. As of availability, the device is live on all the major e-commerce portals. Also, the device is available in offline stores of Samsung.

The Samsung Galaxy M01 is just available in a single variant of 3GB+32GB. The price of Samsung Galaxy M01 is Rs 8,999. Users will get various colour options like Black, Blue and Red. For users who are planning to buy Galaxy M01, the device is available in all the major online stores. Not only this, but the phone will also be available in offline stores so users can easily purchase the device without any hassle.