Bharti Airtel Yearly Prepaid Plans, Get Unlimited Calling and Data Benefits



Every telco wants to retain its customers for the long term. Which is why they offer yearly prepaid plans. It is the same with Airtel. You can check out Airtel yearly prepaid plans in case you want unlimited calling and data benefits for the long term. Some people also prefer long-term plans such as the yearly plans because it saves them from recharging their number again and again. At present, Airtel offers three prepaid plans with yearly validity. But mind you, not every plan comes with unlimited data benefits. Let’s have a look at what the different yearly prepaid plans from Airtel come with.

Airtel Rs 2498 Yearly Prepaid Plan

This is a very recent addition in the category of ‘Truly Unlimited’ prepaid plans. With the Airtel Rs 2,498 yearly prepaid plan you will get a benefit of 2GB daily high-speed data. Once you have exhausted the daily data, wait till midnight for it to reset. It has a validity of 365 days obviously. You will get unlimited calling facility for the whole validity of your plan along with 100 SMS/day.

There are Airtel Thank Benefits included as well. You get a free subscription of ZEE5 Premium, Airtel Xstream Premium, and Wynk Music. You will also get free online courses for 28 days with Shaw Academy. There is anti-virus and Free Hellotunes for your phone included as well. If you recharge your FASTag account, you can also get Rs 150 cash-back on your future FASTag transaction.

Airtel Rs 2398 Yearly Prepaid Plan

This is another plan from Airtel which offers the validity of a full year. Strange thing is, it is only Rs 100 cheaper than the Rs 2498 plan offering 2GB daily data. While this plan offers 1.5GB daily data which will reset at midnight. So it is likely that most of the subscribers of the telco would not really think about saving Rs 100 a lot and go for the Rs 2,498 plan. Other benefits of this plan are the same as the above one. You get unlimited calling for a full year with a facility of 100 SMS/day.

Additional Airtel Thank Benefits are the same as for the above plan as well. You get free subscription of ZEE5 Premium, Airtel Xstream, and Wynk Music. Then you also get 28 days free online classes from Shaw Academy, Free Hellotunes, Rs 150 FASTag cash-back, and anti-virus for your phone.

Airtel Rs 1,498 Yearly Prepaid Plan

This plan might sound a little strange to you. You will be wondering why it is coming so cheap. The reason is, unlike other yearly prepaid plans, this one doesn’t come with an unlimited daily data benefit. With this plan, you will only get 24GB data benefit only and there are only 3600 SMS. But calling facility will again be unlimited. Additional benefits of the plan are the same as of every other plan.