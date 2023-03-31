BSNL Fibre Exclusive Broadband Plan for Rural Areas Detailed

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers Fiber Broadband services in the country through its Bharat Fibre. Bharat Fibre is one of the largest internet service providers (ISP) in the country, offering a range of broadband plans with download speeds starting from 20 Mbps to as high as 300 Mbps, depending on the plan selected. Bharat Fiber is a Fiber to the Home (FTTH) service that uses optical fiber cables to provide high-speed internet connectivity.

BSNL provides Fiber to the Home (FTTH) service in all states and UTs, including remote areas of the country that are not otherwise catered to. BSNL has special and exclusive plans for rural areas to promote rural broadband penetration and internet usage. In this story, let's look at the BSNL Fibre Rural Home WiFi broadband plan.

BSNL Fibre Rural Home WiFi / Ghar Ka WiFi Plan

BSNL offers Fiber services at a monthly price of Rs 399 in rural areas for individual category. The 399 Bharat Fibre Rural Home WiFi plan offers broadband customers high speeds of up to 30 Mbps till 1000GB of Data. Beyond 1000GB, under Fair Usage Policy, BSNL Broadband users can enjoy unlimited data usage at 4 Mbps speeds.

In addition, BSNL Broadband users can also enjoy Unlimited Local and STD calls to any Network, provided customers install landline equipment. This exclusive plan is available for individual users only in rural areas. Therefore, customers need to check if their locality comes under the rural category according to BSNL to opt for this plan and get benefitted.

BSNL Fibre Rural Home WiFi plan Long-Term Options

BSNL Fibre Rural Home WiFi plan is available in most of the circles Bharat Fiber provides its services. BSNL Fibre Rural Home WiFi plan is available for customers at a discounted price of Rs 2195 for a 6-month duration. The long-term plan for 12 months is available at Rs 4788 with 1 month of Free Service. The 24 month (2 year) long-term plan option is available for customers at Rs 9576 with 3 months of free service.

It is always advisable to opt for monthly plans to trial the quality of service and then go for long-term plans. BSNL Fibre ONT and Installation charges may be extra depending on your area. People living in rural areas can take advantage of this special Rural plan from BSNL Bharat Fiber and stay connected with high-speed fiber internet services.