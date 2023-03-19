BSNL Bharat Fiber FTTH Service Availed by Over 2.8 Million Subscribers

BSNL Bharat Fiber is a high-speed broadband service offered by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) in India. Bharat Fiber is a Fiber to the Home (FTTH) service that uses optical fiber cables to provide high-speed internet connectivity to residential and commercial customers. BSNL provides Fiber to the Home (FTTH) service in all states and UTs, including remote areas of the country.
Also Read: BSNL 4G Services Available in These Circles on Limited Scale
BSNL Bharat Fiber internet service
BSNL Bharat Fiber offers a range of broadband plans with download speeds starting from 30 Mbps to as high as 300 Mbps, depending on the plan selected. In addition to high-speed internet, BSNL Fiber also provides customers with free voice calling to any network in India using fiber connectivity.
Also Read: BSNL Prepaid Unlimited Plans With 1 Year Validity Detailed
BSNL Bharat Fiber internet service Subscribers
If you are wondering how many subscribers across India are making use of Bharat Fiber internet services, we have the numbers for you. Minister of State for Communications, Shri Devusinh Chauhan, in a written reply, provided the state wise number of Bharat Fiber Subscribers as on February 2023. BSNL Bharat Fiber FTTH service is availed by over 2.8 million subscribers. Here's the list of Bharat Fiber (FTTH) subscribers in the States and Union Territories.
|Sl. No.
|Name of Sates/ Union Territories
|Bharat Fibre-BB
Subscribers
|Total
|States
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|179743
|2
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2894
|3
|Assam
|44760
|4
|Bihar
|55164
|5
|Chhattisgarh
|36591
|6
|Goa
|22089
|7
|Gujarat
|82692
|8
|Haryana
|111990
|9
|Himachal Pradesh
|46334
|10
|Jharkhand
|42331
|11
|Karnataka
|213441
|12
|Kerala
|473778
|13
|Madhya Pradesh
|98134
|14
|Maharashtra including Mumbai
|196066
|15
|Manipur
|5393
|16
|Meghalaya
|9207
|17
|Mizoram
|7062
|18
|Nagaland
|1800
|19
|Odisha
|86106
|20
|Punjab
|165316
|21
|Rajasthan
|139385
|22
|Sikkim
|2686
|23
|Tamil Nadu including Chennai
|423177
|24
|Telangana
|93896
|25
|Tripura
|10479
|26
|Uttar Pradesh (UPE+UPW)
|100168
|27
|Uttarakhand
|33645
|28
|West Bengal including Kolkata
|72595
|Union Territories
|1
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|25179
|2
|Chandigarh
|18577
|3
|Dadar & Nagar Haweli (including Daman & Diu)
|3824
|4
|Delhi
|0
|5
|Jammu & Kashmir
|35246
|6
|Ladakh
|627
|7
|Lakshdweep
|0
|8
|Puduchery
|26481
|Total
|28,66,856
Kerala, Tamil Nadu including Chennai, and Karnataka hold the first three spots in maximum subscribers using BSNL Bharat Fiber internet services.
Also Read: BSNL Broadband 100 Mbps Fibre Value OTT Plan Benefits Detailed
BSNL Bharat Fiber 100 Mbps Fiber Value Plan
BSNL Bharat Fiber internet service offers 100 Mbps Fiber Service at a monthly price of Rs 799. The plan offers customers speeds up to 100 Mbps till 1000 GB and, post consumption of high-speed data quota, unlimited usage at 5 Mbps. The plan also offers OTT benefits. You can check out the complete details of the plan benefits from the link above.