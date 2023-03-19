BSNL Bharat Fiber FTTH Service Availed by Over 2.8 Million Subscribers

BSNL Bharat Fiber is a high-speed broadband service offered by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) in India. Bharat Fiber is a Fiber to the Home (FTTH) service that uses optical fiber cables to provide high-speed internet connectivity to residential and commercial customers. BSNL provides Fiber to the Home (FTTH) service in all states and UTs, including remote areas of the country.

BSNL Bharat Fiber internet service

BSNL Bharat Fiber offers a range of broadband plans with download speeds starting from 30 Mbps to as high as 300 Mbps, depending on the plan selected. In addition to high-speed internet, BSNL Fiber also provides customers with free voice calling to any network in India using fiber connectivity.

BSNL Bharat Fiber internet service Subscribers

If you are wondering how many subscribers across India are making use of Bharat Fiber internet services, we have the numbers for you. Minister of State for Communications, Shri Devusinh Chauhan, in a written reply, provided the state wise number of Bharat Fiber Subscribers as on February 2023. BSNL Bharat Fiber FTTH service is availed by over 2.8 million subscribers. Here's the list of Bharat Fiber (FTTH) subscribers in the States and Union Territories.

Sl. No. Name of Sates/ Union Territories Bharat Fibre-BB

Subscribers Total States 1 Andhra Pradesh 179743 2 Arunachal Pradesh 2894 3 Assam 44760 4 Bihar 55164 5 Chhattisgarh 36591 6 Goa 22089 7 Gujarat 82692 8 Haryana 111990 9 Himachal Pradesh 46334 10 Jharkhand 42331 11 Karnataka 213441 12 Kerala 473778 13 Madhya Pradesh 98134 14 Maharashtra including Mumbai 196066 15 Manipur 5393 16 Meghalaya 9207 17 Mizoram 7062 18 Nagaland 1800 19 Odisha 86106 20 Punjab 165316 21 Rajasthan 139385 22 Sikkim 2686 23 Tamil Nadu including Chennai 423177 24 Telangana 93896 25 Tripura 10479 26 Uttar Pradesh (UPE+UPW) 100168 27 Uttarakhand 33645 28 West Bengal including Kolkata 72595 Union Territories 1 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 25179 2 Chandigarh 18577 3 Dadar & Nagar Haweli (including Daman & Diu) 3824 4 Delhi 0 5 Jammu & Kashmir 35246 6 Ladakh 627 7 Lakshdweep 0 8 Puduchery 26481 Total 28,66,856

Kerala, Tamil Nadu including Chennai, and Karnataka hold the first three spots in maximum subscribers using BSNL Bharat Fiber internet services.

BSNL Bharat Fiber 100 Mbps Fiber Value Plan

BSNL Bharat Fiber internet service offers 100 Mbps Fiber Service at a monthly price of Rs 799. The plan offers customers speeds up to 100 Mbps till 1000 GB and, post consumption of high-speed data quota, unlimited usage at 5 Mbps. The plan also offers OTT benefits. You can check out the complete details of the plan benefits from the link above.