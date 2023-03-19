BSNL Bharat Fiber FTTH Service Availed by Over 2.8 Million Subscribers

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

BSNL Bharat Fiber offers a range of broadband plans with download speeds starting from 30 Mbps to as high as 300 Mbps, depending on the plan selected. In addition to high-speed internet, BSNL Fiber also provides customers with free voice calling to any network in India using fiber connectivity.

Highlights

  • Bharat Fiber is a FTTH service that uses optical fiber cables to provide high-speed internet connectivity.
  • BSNL Bharat Fiber FTTH Service is Availed by over 2.8 Million Subscribers.
  • BSNL provides Fiber to the Home service in all states and UTs.

BSNL Bharat Fiber FTTH Service Availed by Over 2.8 Million Subscribers

BSNL Bharat Fiber is a high-speed broadband service offered by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) in India. Bharat Fiber is a Fiber to the Home (FTTH) service that uses optical fiber cables to provide high-speed internet connectivity to residential and commercial customers. BSNL provides Fiber to the Home (FTTH) service in all states and UTs, including remote areas of the country.

BSNL Bharat Fiber internet service

BSNL Bharat Fiber offers a range of broadband plans with download speeds starting from 30 Mbps to as high as 300 Mbps, depending on the plan selected. In addition to high-speed internet, BSNL Fiber also provides customers with free voice calling to any network in India using fiber connectivity.

BSNL Bharat Fiber internet service Subscribers

If you are wondering how many subscribers across India are making use of Bharat Fiber internet services, we have the numbers for you. Minister of State for Communications, Shri Devusinh Chauhan, in a written reply, provided the state wise number of Bharat Fiber Subscribers as on February 2023. BSNL Bharat Fiber FTTH service is availed by over 2.8 million subscribers. Here's the list of Bharat Fiber (FTTH) subscribers in the States and Union Territories.

Sl. No. Name of Sates/ Union Territories Bharat Fibre-BB
Subscribers
Total
States
1 Andhra Pradesh 179743
2 Arunachal Pradesh 2894
3 Assam 44760
4 Bihar 55164
5 Chhattisgarh 36591
6 Goa 22089
7 Gujarat 82692
8 Haryana 111990
9 Himachal Pradesh 46334
10 Jharkhand 42331
11 Karnataka 213441
12 Kerala 473778
13 Madhya Pradesh 98134
14 Maharashtra including Mumbai 196066
15 Manipur 5393
16 Meghalaya 9207
17 Mizoram 7062
18 Nagaland 1800
19 Odisha 86106
20 Punjab 165316
21 Rajasthan 139385
22 Sikkim 2686
23 Tamil Nadu including Chennai 423177
24 Telangana 93896
25 Tripura 10479
26 Uttar Pradesh (UPE+UPW) 100168
27 Uttarakhand 33645
28 West Bengal including Kolkata 72595
Union Territories
1 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 25179
2 Chandigarh 18577
3 Dadar & Nagar Haweli (including Daman & Diu) 3824
4 Delhi 0
5 Jammu & Kashmir 35246
6 Ladakh 627
7 Lakshdweep 0
8 Puduchery 26481
Total 28,66,856

Kerala, Tamil Nadu including Chennai, and Karnataka hold the first three spots in maximum subscribers using BSNL Bharat Fiber internet services.

BSNL Bharat Fiber 100 Mbps Fiber Value Plan

BSNL Bharat Fiber internet service offers 100 Mbps Fiber Service at a monthly price of Rs 799. The plan offers customers speeds up to 100 Mbps till 1000 GB and, post consumption of high-speed data quota, unlimited usage at 5 Mbps. The plan also offers OTT benefits. You can check out the complete details of the plan benefits from the link above.

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

