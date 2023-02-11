BSNL Prepaid Unlimited Plans With 1 Year Validity

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-owned telecommunications company in India, offers its customers a wide range of prepaid mobile plans. BSNL Prepaid plans are much liked by customers because of the benefits that come bundled with the plans. There are many users who stick to BSNL for various reasons. If you are a BSNL Prepaid user looking for yearly unlimited prepaid plans from BSNL, here's a list of the plans offered by the telco.

Also Read: BSNL Offers These Prepaid Unlimited Plans For Voice Usage

BSNL Prepaid Unlimited Plans with One-Year Validity

BSNL has two plan options in the yearly segment: One with Bulk data and the other with daily data. Let's look at the plans offering unlimited data and voice benefits for a year.

Sl. No Plan Voucher Validity in days Data Benefit Voice Benefit SMS Other Benefits 1 1999 365 600 GB, post which unlimited at 40 Kbps Unlimited Voice 100SMS/Day PRBT, Lokdhun content, Eros Now for 30 days. 2 2999 365 3 GB per Day, post which speed reduced to 40 Kbps Unlimited Voice 100SMS/Day

BSNL Rs 1999 Unlimited Prepaid Plan

BSNL Rs 1999 Unlimited Prepaid plan offers users with 600 GB of bulk data along with Unlimited Voice benefits, including local and national roaming and 100 SMS per day with a validity of 365 days. Other benefits bundled with the plan include PRBT, Lokdhun content, and Eros Now for 30 days. In addition, after consuming 600 GB of high-speed data, users can use unlimited internet at 40 Kbps speeds.

BSNL Rs 2999 Unlimited Prepaid Plan

BSNL Rs 2999 Unlimited Prepaid plan offers users with 3 GB of daily data, post which speed is reduced to 40 Kbps, Unlimited Voice, including local and national roaming and 100 SMS per day with a validity of 365 days. There are no other benefits bundled with the plan.

Also Read: BSNL Gets Numbering Resource for 4G in Punjab Circle

BSNL 4G Update

In a recent update, The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has allocated numbering resources for 4G to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). The DoT has assigned BSNL numbering resources to help the telco in the commercial launch of 4G services. However, DoT said this should not be treated as precedence for further allocation.

Although the plans are attractive, the only drawback is the lack of high-speed 4G data services from BSNL. But for users who get decent speeds on 3G and or within BSNL 4G coverage areas, these plans are worth it.