BSNL Gets Numbering Resource for 4G in Punjab Circle

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has allocated numbering resources for 4G to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). The request for the numbering resource allocation came from BSNL. BSNL had requested the allocation of MSC codes for Punjab LSA (Licensed Service Area). The DoT tracks whether the telcos need additional numbering resources or not. In case they do, the DoT assigns them MSC codes for a select number of connections.

The DoT has assigned BSNL numbering resources to help the telco in the commercial launch of 4G services. DoT said that this should not be treated as precedence for any further allocation. BSNL will have to submit the VLR certificate and utilisation data to DoT so that the telecom department assess if there's an effective utilisation of numbering resources.

A DoT circular said, "In consideration to the request of M/s BSNL, the undersigned is directed to convey the approval of competent authority for allocation of MSC Codes 68287-68288 for Punjab LSA to M/s BSNL."

BSNL 4G, When will it Launch?

BSNL's 4G is not going to launch anytime soon. Note that when we talk about the launch, it is the launch using homegrown technology that we are talking about. BSNL has already been offering 4G services in a few parts of India, but that's not using homegrown tech. BSNL has said that it will be launching the 4G networks in the second half of 2023.

BSNL has been working with the TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) led consortium, which includes the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT) and Tejas Networks, to launch indigenous 4G networks in India. TCS will be acting as the systems integrator and would also be maintaining the networks deployed. Tejas Networks has been assigned the role of making equipment. The delay in the launch of BSNL's 4G is because the telco and TCS are delaying the testing of the network technology in real-world conditions. BSNL will be offering its 4G network services in rural parts of the country that don't have access to fast broadband connections.