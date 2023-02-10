Germany Approves 5G NR Product of ZTE

ZTE, a leading global provider of information and communication technology solutions, has obtained the certification of NESAS Cybersecurity Certification Scheme - German Implementation (NESAS CCS-GI) with its 5G NR gNodeB product.

ZTE has seen its latest 5G kit given the approval seal in Germany after getting the required certifications from the country. The Chinese supplier disclosed that the new 5G new radio gNodeB product has been approved under the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI)'s NESAS (network equipment security assurance scheme) certification program.

Also Read: Edge Centers Plans a New Facility in St Louis, Missouri

"The accomplishment of this certification demonstrates to the fullest extent that ZTE's product security governance and 5G NR product have complied with the stringent security requirements of Germany," said ZTE in a statement.

Significant boost for ZTE

ZTE has gained significantly as a result of the assessment that its most recent 5G kit satisfies Germany's security requirements.

"Moving forward, ZTE will maintain the attitude of openness and transparency, abide by the laws and regulations where business happens, and adopt and develop the best security practices in the industry."

The news is significant since ZTE and Huawei are two Chinese businesses that are banned from selling any new equipment in the US and have faced many challenges from other countries. The US also charged the companies by posting "an unacceptable risk" to US national security.

Also Read: 4iG Successfully Completes Vodafone Hungary Takeover

The Biden Administration listed the carrier on the list along with Huawei, Dahua Technology, video surveillance company Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, and telecom Hytera Communications. Along with Huawei, ZTE was also prohibited from participating in.

Going forward, the company will proactively seek recognition through credible security certifications, undergo third-party security evaluations, and remain committed to delivering secure and dependable products and services to its customers.