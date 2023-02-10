Edge Centers Plans a New Facility in St Louis, Missouri

Australian Edge data center firm Edge Centres is planning a new data center with a capacity of 1MW facilities in St. Louis, Missouri, and Portland, Oregon.

Edge Centres offers modular "off-grid" data centers with on-site wind and/or solar power and backup grid connections. Each facility has 48-hour batteries and UPS backup equipment, which supports 64 1kW quarter racks and under 1MW of solar infrastructure. According to the company, the locations can generate more electricity than they consume.

"Our Edge journey into the US has begun in the wonderful city of St. Louis," the company posted an update this week. "STL is an amazing city with both rich culture and an amazing heritage. It also has fantastic weather that allows for indirect free-cooling to be used 24 by 7, 8 to 9 months of the year."

"We have selected Austin TX as HQ for Edge Centres. With the initial three locations now locked in as Los Angeles (EC101), St Louis (EC102), and Portland (EC103), we are underway" said Jonathan Eaves, Edge Centres founder, and CEO in his post.

Point of Presence

In April 2022, the company announced it would procure 20 small data center pods from UK firm DataQube for its US rollout. It has installed a Point of Presence (PoP) in CoreSite's One Wilshire carrier hotel data center in Los Angeles, California. The business disclosed last year that it had raised USD 5.7 million for its US launch.

The company announced intentions to deploy a facility in the 707 Wilshire Blvd building in Los Angeles, California, last year, which was due to be operational in December 2022. In addition, the business previously disclosed plans for a second US facility in Dallas, Texas, which was initially scheduled to go operational this month.

UPS and cooling technology for efficiency

"Our first three facilities in the US are all 1MW and use the latest UPS and Cooling technologies to keep them efficient," the company said this week".