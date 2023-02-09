BAM Digital Realty Starts Its First Greenfield Data Centre in India

Data center firm BAM Digital Realty, a joint venture between Brookfield infrastructure and Digital Realty, has started construction of its first greenfield data center facility in India. The facility is located at Chennai's Ambattur Industrial Estate and is expected to be operational later this year. The first phase, MAA10, will offer 20 MW critical capacity to support the growing demand for digital infrastructure in India.

Seema Ambastha, Chief Executive Officer, BAM Digital Realty: "Our campus in Chennai is the beginning of our journey in India. We are committed to supporting the burgeoning digital ecosystem of the country with our state-of-the-art facility and Digital Realty's global standards of excellence in service through world-class infrastructure, cutting-edge solutions, and proven experience of operating 300+ data centres globally.

Our decision to start with Chennai is driven by the continuing rapid growth in the Indian data centre industry supporting the massive digital transformation that the country is experiencing. The promise of Chennai emerging as a new data centre hub is well supported by progressive policy impetus at both the central and state governments. We look forward to leading from the front as we expand in India with an unwavering commitment to a connected ecosystem and uninterrupted business continuity."

Features of the Data Centre

The first building on the new campus, MAA10, will provide 20MW of capacity and the Ambattur Industrial Estate's 10-acre campus will have 100MW of critical capacity when it is fully constructed.

Industry-leading global sustainability standards.

TIA 942 Rated 3 featuring Digital Realty's cutting-edge energy-efficient data centre design and a highly repeatable Pervasive

Data Centre Architecture approach.

A full range of data centre solutions, from a single cabinet to multi-megawatt, with access to PlatformDigital.

Serene Nah, managing director and head of Asia Pacific, Digital Realty, said, "I'm excited about the development of our first data center in India, a fast-growing and important market. I look forward to MAA10 becoming part of the Digital Realty global data center network, broadening our global footprint to deliver the value of PlatformDIGITAL to our customers globally and in India."

Early in 2022, the firms paid USD 30 million for a 10-acre plot. Brookfield intends to construct a data center on the 30-acre plot of land it purchased from real estate developer K Raheja Corp in August 2021 for Rs 600 crore (USD 81 million).

Arpit Agrawal, managing director, head of infrastructure, India & Middle East, Brookfield Infrastructure Group, said: "With the launch of our first data center, we start our journey to support the Digital India vision of the Indian government aimed at data inclusivity for all. We are excited to showcase our collective world-class development expertise to the Indian market and to be the data infrastructure provider of choice for our customers, commencing in Chennai, with further expansions planned across the country."

Ascenty data centre

Additionally, the Latin American data center company Ascenty, which has more than 250MW of capacity across 30 facilities operating or under construction in Brazil, Chile, and Mexico, is owned by both Digital Realty and Brookfield Infrastructure.

The 50:50 joint venture between Digital Realty and Brookfield was established in July 2021 to construct and run facilities in multiple Indian metros.