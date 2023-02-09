Key Point Opens Data Center in Eastern Siberia

Russian data center Key Point announced the launch of a new data center in Primorsky Krai in far east Russia. According to the Russian data center developer, the facility will be capable of holding 880 racks and 10MW when it is fully completed.

First phase

The first phase, located in the Nadezhdinskaya area of Vladivostok, consists of two modules with a combined capacity of 440 racks. The facility will have a capacity of 880 racks and 10MW when fully constructed. The first phase of construction is expected to be 90 per cent leased by the end of the first quarter of this year.

The project, which was first announced in September 2021, includes funding from the Russian state development organization VEB.RF and saw investments "exceeding 1.5 billion rubles."

Alexander Martynyuk, CEO of Key Point Group, said, "We built the data center on schedule and passed the certification of an international institute, actually confirming the high reliability of the implemented project."

"Thus, we managed not only to keep our word given at the project launch stage but also to provide businesses and residents of Primorye with a unique infrastructure that will give impetus to the development of the region and ensure the reliability and availability of new high-tech services."

The data centre in all major Russian regions

Key Point is a franchise partner of the Russian data center corporation 3data, which has announced plans to construct 35 data centers over the following five years in all of Russia's major regions.

It plans to construct 400 - 1200 racks in Vladivostok, Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg, Nizhny Novgorod, and Stavropol. In 30 more Russian cities, data centers with 30 - 400 racks of storage capacity will be constructed.

Beeline and VimpelCom PJSC were both subsidiaries of the Veon Group of companies until recently. The parent business, situated in Amsterdam, recently sold Veon's Russian operations to senior members of the local management group, led by its current CEO Aleksander Torbakhov.

VEB.RF deputy chairman Artem Dovlatov added, "The development of information infrastructure creates a reserve for the speedy introduction of fundamentally new and promising technologies and services in the Far East, such as 5G communication networks, artificial intelligence, unmanned vehicles. The launch of a data center in Primorsky Krai will increase the level of availability and sustainability of digital services, and will also help improve the investment attractiveness of the macroregion."