Airtel Gets all Fibre Assets of Telesonic after Merger

Bharti Airtel Limited owned subsidiary Telesonic Networks Limited has merged with Airtel. The merger took place on February 1, 2023, and now Telesnonic does not exist as a separate entity. Now Telesnonic's business will continue in the name of Bharti Airtel, and Airtel also gets all the fibre assets of Telesonic merged into its business. This would enable Bharti Airtel to effectively leverage the core infrastructure built by Telesonic that is required across multiple businesses and offer great value to everyone, including the stakeholders.

Note that along with Telesonic, Nettle Infrastructure Investments Limited also got merged with Airtel. Nettle's stake in Indus Towers also went to Airtel, and thus Airtel directly owns 47.95% of the direct stake in the tower company. In 2021, Nettle completely acquired OneWeb India. Post the merger, even OneWeb India comes directly under Bharti Airtel Limited.

OneWeb India is yet to start operations in the country. When it does, the effect of its business would now directly affect Bharti Airtel. Airtel recently posted a net profit of Rs 1588 crore for the December 2022 quarter. The total revenue for the company rose by 20% to Rs 35,804 crore. Airtel has reached an average revenue per user (ARPU) per month figure of Rs 193.