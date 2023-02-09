Airtel 5G Plus Now Available in Dharamshala, Mandi and Baddi

Bharti Airtel launched 5G Plus network services in three more cities of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. The three new cities are Dharamshala, Mandi, and Baddi. This takes the total count of Airtel's 5G Plus services to 86 cities. In the state of Himachal Pradesh, 5G is available in a total of four cities. It was already available for customers in Shimla. The best thing about Airtel's 5G services is that doesn't require users to change their SIM cards if they are using 4G services. All the existing 4G data plans would be able to support 5G until the roll-out is complete.

Airtel 5G Plus Covered Areas in Dharamshala, Mandi, and Baddi

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available for users in these parts of the Dharamshala - Kotwari Bazaar, Naddi, Sheela Chowk, Dari, McLeodganj, Yol cantonment, and Sidhwari. In Mandi, these are the areas where it would be available - Indira market, Bus Stand, Samkhetar, Bhiuli, and Old Mandi. In Baddi, Airtel said that 5G Plus would be available for consumers in Sai Road, Amravati Complex, Vardhman colony, Sandholi, Birla Textiles, Bhud barrier, and Cipla.

Airtel's 5G Plus network was demonstrated to the public during the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022. According to Airtel, its 5G Plus network is 20x to 30x faster than 4G networks.

Pushpinder Singh Gujral, CEO, Upper North Bharti Airtel, said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Dharamshala, Mandi and Baddi in addition to Shimla. Airtel customers in these four cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds."