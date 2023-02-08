Singtel, GULF, and AIS Start Construction of New Thai Data Centre

Singtel, GULF, and AIS have begun building a new data center near Bangkok, Thailand's capital. The data center, which is set to start operating commercially in 2025 and offer a capacity of 20MW or more, will be run by the joint venture, GSA Data Center. The new data centre will be located at Bang Phli, Samut Prakarn.

GSA Data Center Company (GSA) Strengths

GSA leverages the strengths of its three partners. GULF has a strong presence in energy and infrastructure, with a portfolio of green energy projects and a wide network. Singtel has extensive technology experience in developing and operating large-scale data centers and serves a diverse global customer base, including hyperscalers. Finally, AIS has local knowledge of domestic networks and a history of operating multiple data centers in Thailand, serving numerous enterprise customers. GULF, Singtel, and AIS own 40%, 35%, and 25% of GSA, respectively.

Also Read: Mumbai to House the Biggest Data Centres in India

Data Center Certifications

This world-class and highly connected data center will boast cutting-edge technologies, including robust security and access control systems, efficient energy management, and the integration of renewable energy sources to minimize its carbon footprint. It will cater to the needs of both local and international enterprises and cloud service providers as they rapidly digitize. The GSA data center will be built to meet international standards and receive certifications such as TIA-942 Rating-3, LEED Gold, Threat and Vulnerability Assessment (TVRA), and ISO 27001.

Mr Ravi Kurmarohita, Chief Executive Officer, GSA Data Center Company Limited, said, "Today's groundbreaking ceremony marks another milestone in GSA's data centre development and is considered an auspicious occasion to officially start the construction of the GSA data centre. This state-of-the-art, high-quality data centre is located in a strategic location near Bangkok. It seeks to integrate cutting-edge technology and renewable energy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enhance efficiency in energy management to support sustainable operations. With increasing demand from enterprises, particularly cloud service providers, the company therefore sees a strong growth potential of the data centre business in a move towards digital transformation."

Also Read: Singtel Partners Telkom and Medco Power to Enter Indonesia Data Centre Market

Mr Bill Chang, Chief Executive Officer of Singtel's Regional Data Centre business, said, "The commencement of the construction phase of our Thai data centre marks an exciting milestone for our regional data centre strategy, which aims to create the high-quality digital infrastructure needed to address the accelerating digital needs of ASEAN enterprises and cloud service providers, so as to entrench Singtel's position as a leading regional data centre player. Thailand's digital economy, in particular, is one of the fastest growing in the region with a compound growth rate of 15% every year to 2025, and our announcement today signals our firm intention to leverage the combined expertise of the joint venture partners to build and operate a best-in-class green data centre to support this exciting market."

In addition to the Thailand data center, Singtel is partnering with Telkom and Medco Power to build a 51 MW data center in Indonesia. The company is also expanding in Singapore with a new facility in Tuas. Both the Indonesian and Singaporean data centers are slated to start operating in 2025.