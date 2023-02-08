Bharti Airtel Data Only Packs Available in Feb 2023

Bharti Airtel, one of India's leading operators, offers a wide range of recharge plans and packs for its customers to choose from, depending on their usage and budget. Bharti Airtel offers Truly Unlimited Plans, Data, Top-ups, and International packs for the benefit of users in different price segments. Of the many plans and packs available from Airtel, in this story, we will look at some of the best data-only packs available for Airtel prepaid customers to recharge and enjoy high-speed data benefits.

Airtel Prepaid Data Packs

Starting from a one-day pack to a thirty-day pack, Airtel customers can enjoy different data benefits on different data packs. Let's start with a simple one-day pack, enabling customers with minimalistic usage.

Airtel Rs 19 Data Pack

This Airtel Rs 19 data pack offers customers 1 GB of data with one-day validity. So if you have a minimalistic data need at any time, you can simply recharge with this pack and get 1 GB of data to benefit instantly.

Airtel Rs 98 Data Pack

This Airtel Rs 98 pack comes bundled with 5 GB of data, and its validity is tied to the Existing validity of the base plan. This means you can enjoy the benefits of this pack only if you have any existing unlimited plan active on your number. This data pack also come bundled with Wynk Music Premium benefit.

Airtel Rs 148 Data Pack

If you slightly need higher data, then this pack is for you. The Rs 148 data pack from Airtel offers you 15 GB of data benefit with validity same as the Existing base plan. This data pack comes bundled with Xstream App so that you can enjoy watching Shark Tank 2.

Airtel Rs 181 Data Pack

If you are not a bulk data fan or are looking for per-day data benefits for some purpose, then this pack is specially designed for you. The Airtel Rs 181 data pack comes bundled with 1 GB of data per day with a validity of 30 days. This means customers get a total data benefit of 30 GB spread evenly over 30 days. This pack is one of our favourite packs too.

Airtel Rs 301 Data Pack

This pack is highly suggestible if your data consumption is very high and you need bulk data for your usage. The Airtel 301 data pack comes bundled with 50 GB of data with validity as the existing base plan validity. This plan also comes with Wynk Music Premium, so you can groove to your favourite music. Another wonderful benefit of this pack is that if you are on a long-term yearly plan, you can consume the 50 GB Data benefits throughout the year without worrying about the lapse of data benefits.

There are also other few data packs available to customers, but we have picked the best and presented in this story.

Conclusion

Airtel has launched 5G Plus services in 76 cities so far. As existing data plans or packs work on Airtel 5G Plus, you can also use these packs to enjoy Airtel 5G Plus services. The most recent launch of Airtel 5G Plus services happened in Raipur and Durg-Bhilai of Chhattisgarh. Also, Airtel has posted a profit of Rs 1,588.2 crore for the third quarter that ended 31 December 2022 with an ARPU of Rs 193 for the quarter as against Rs 163 in Q3FY22. To provide a seamless Network experience to customers, Airtel also rolled out approximately 8,600 additional towers in the quarter to strengthen the network coverage.