Bharti Airtel ARPU Rises to Rs 193 in Q3 FY23

Bharti Airtel just released its Q3 FY23 results, and the communications solutions provider reported a consolidated net income of Rs 1,588.2 crore for the third quarter that ended 31 December 2022, up by 91.5% YoY. The Industry-leading operational metric, Mobile Average Revenue per User (ARPU), increased to Rs 193 in Q3FY23 as against Rs 163 in Q3FY22. Bharti Airtel's India business posted a quarterly revenue of Rs 24,962 crore, up 19.4% on-year. The mobile services India revenues were up 20.8% YoY, driven by continued 4G customer addition and an increase in ARPU.

Bharti Airtel ARPU

Bharti Airtel reported an ARPU of Rs 193 for the quarter as against Rs 163 in Q3FY22. Airtel backed the jump in its ARPU with a continued focus on quality customers and premiumization. Premium offerings from the telco include Airtel Black; Airtel Black plans offer Broadband, Mobility - Postpaid and DTH services under one plan/billing. Airtel also launched 'World Pass' International Roaming plans to cater to premium users and the ARPU metric reflected the growth and quality. Coming to the postpaid section, Airtel said it strengthened its leadership position in the postpaid segment with a customer base of 32.5 Million, including IoT.

Airtel has been testing tariff hikes on its prepaid plans, and now the entry-level prepaid plans start at Rs 155, which offers Unlimited Voice, 1 GB of Data, and 300 SMS with a validity of 24 days. The plan also comes bundled with Wynk Music free and Hellotunes. Earlier, Airtel users have a Rs 99 pack option, and now customers' options start from Rs 155.

Bharti Airtel Mobile Data Consumption

Mobile data consumption of its users also grow by 22.5% YoY, and the data consumption per customer now stands at 20.3 GB per month. The amount of data consumption also indirectly tells us about the telco's customer base. Bharti Airtel said its India customer base now stands at approximately 369 million, and the quarter's CAPEX stood at Rs 8.905 crore.

Network Improvements

As we know, Airtel is rolling out Airtel 5G Plus services, and the 5G services are available in 76 cities in India, including the latest 5G Plus launch in the two cities of Chhattisgarh. In addition, to provide a seamless Network experience to customers, Airtel also rolled out approximately 8,600 additional towers in the quarter to strengthen the network coverage.