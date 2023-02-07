Airtel 5G Plus Launched in 2 Cities of Chhattisgarh

Bharti Airtel just announced the launch of 5G Plus services in two cities of Chhattisgarh. Chhattisgarh is known for its rich cultural heritage, diverse wildlife, and minerals such as coal, iron ore, and dolomite. The state is also home to numerous ancient temples, waterfalls, and caves, making it a popular tourist destination. Bharti Airtel is known for launching 5G in popular tourist destinations so that people can experience the technology from a real use case perspective. Airtel 5G Plus services are now live in Raipur and Durg-Bhilai, and now let's check the areas covered by the 5G Network.

Airtel 5G Plus covered areas in Chhattisgarh

Airtel 5G Plus covered areas in Raipur

Raipur is the capital city of the Indian state of Chhattisgarh. It is located in the central part of India and is one of the largest cities in the state.

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational in the following areas of Raipur: Pandhri, Jawahar Chowk, Mova – Saddu, Gol Bazar, Shankar Nagar – Ashok Ratna, Bhanpuri, Urla, Raja Talab, Bhartagaon, RDA Colony, Wall Fort Colony, Santoshi Nagar, Samta Colony, and Gudihari.

Airtel 5G Plus covered areas in Durg-Bhilai

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational in the following areas of Durg-Bhilai: IspatNagar, TIMall, Sector 7, Subhash Chowk, Kohka Chowk, Tiranga Chowk, Priyadarshini, Khurshitar, Sarda Para Camp 2, and Ramnagar Road.

Airtel Advantage

With this launch in Chhatisgarh, the count of Airtel 5G Plus cities in India goes to 76. Airtel 5G Plus works on all 5G smartphones and promises to deliver customers massive speeds (up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds) and the best voice experience. Existing data plans will work on 5G until roll-out is complete. No SIM change is needed as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.

You can check out the exact Airtel 5G Plus launch details, circles, spectrum holdings and locations of 5G availability in India on the page here.

Airtel has very recently launched Airtel 5G Plus services in three cities of Madhya Pradesh. With the launch of Airtel 5G Plus services, Airtel customers can enjoy superfast access to High-Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant photo uploading, and more.