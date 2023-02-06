Airtel 5G Plus Launched in 3 Cities of Madhya Pradesh

Bharti Airtel just announced the launch of 5G Plus services in three cities of Madhya Pradesh. The state has a rich cultural heritage, with numerous ancient monuments and temples, including the UNESCO World Heritage site of Khajuraho. Madhya Pradesh is also known for its natural beauty, with national parks and reserves. With three new cities added to the list - Bhopal, Ujjain and Gwalior - Bharti Airtel customers can now experience Airtel 5G Plus in these places. Airtel's 5G services are already live in Indore, taking the total count of Airtel 5G Plus cities in Madhya Pradesh to four. Let's check out the areas Airtel's 5G Plus Network covers in these three new cities.

Also Read: Experience Airtel 5G Plus in These Top Tourist Destinations

Airtel 5G Plus covered areas in Madhya Pradesh

Airtel 5G Plus covered areas in Bhopal

Bhopal is one of the largest cities in central India and is known for its rich cultural heritage, historical monuments, and scenic lakes.

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational in the following areas of Bhopal: 10 Number Bus Stop, Malviya Nagar, BHEL, Arera Hills, Vallabh Bhawan, Kolar Road, Bhadbhada Road, Indrapuri, Bairagarh, Idgah Halls, Koh-e-Fiza.

Airtel 5G Plus covered areas in Ujjain

Ujjain is an ancient city with a rich cultural and historical heritage and is considered one of the seven holiest places in Hinduism.

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational in the following areas of Ujjain: Mahakaal Kshetra, Naghjhiri, Bapna Park, Shanti Nagar, Vasant Vihaar, Kamri Marg, Begam Bagh, Juna Somwariya, Maksi Road Audyogik, Kshetra and Uddayan Marg.

Airtel 5G Plus covered areas in Gwalior

Gwalior is known for its rich history and cultural heritage and is often referred to as the "Tourist Capital of Madhya Pradesh". The city is home to several important monuments and palaces, including the Gwalior Fort.

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational in the following areas of Gwalior: City Centre, Gulmohar Colony, Gol Pahariya, Govindpuri, Maharaja Complex, Kila Gate, Hazira, and Vinay Nagar.

Airtel Advantage

With this launch, the count of Airtel 5G Plus cities goes to 74. Airtel 5G Plus works on all 5G smartphones and promises to deliver customers massive speeds (up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds) and the best voice experience. Existing data plans will work on 5G until roll-out is complete. No SIM change is needed as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.

You can check out the exact Airtel 5G Plus launch details, circles, spectrum holdings and locations of 5G availability in India on the page here.

Also Read: Airtel 5G Plus Launched in Itanagar

Airtel has very recently launched Airtel 5G Plus services in Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh. With the launch of Airtel 5G Plus services, Airtel customers in Itanagar can enjoy superfast access to High-Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant photo uploading, and more.