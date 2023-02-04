Airtel 5G Plus Launched in Itanagar

Bharti Airtel just announced the launch of 5G Plus services in Itanagar. Known for its scenic beauty, Buddhist culture and heritage, Itanagar is the capital of Arunachal Pradesh. Airtel customers can experience seamless ultra-high speeds on Airtel 5G Plus Network in Itanagar now. Let's check out the areas Airtel's 5G Plus Network covers in the city.

Airtel 5G Plus covered areas in Itanagar

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational in the following areas of Itanagar: H-sector, Chandan Nagar, Sanki Park, Dony Polo Vidya Bhawan, BB Plaza, P-sector, Zero Point, Jully Basti, Bank Tiniali, Gohpur Tiniali, Secretariat in Itanagar. Airtel will soon augment its 5G Plus network, making the 5G services available across the city in the course of time.

With the launch of Airtel 5G Plus services, Airtel customers in Itanagar can enjoy superfast access to High-Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant photo uploading, and more.

Airtel Advantage

With this launch, the count of Airtel 5G Plus cities goes to 71. Airtel 5G Plus works on all 5G smartphones and promises to deliver customers massive speeds (up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds) and the best voice experience. Existing data plans will work on 5G until roll-out is complete. No SIM change needed as existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.

You can check out the exact Airtel 5G Plus launch details, circles, spectrum holdings and locations of 5G availability in India on the page here.

Airtel Bulk Data Plans to Experience Airtel 5G Plus

Bharti Airtel has recently launched two new monthly plans with 50 GB and 60 GB of bulk data to help those heavy usage customers experience and enjoy Airtel 5G Plus services or consume more content on existing 4G Networks without worrying about data usage.

Airtel has very recently launched Airtel 5G Plus services in 3 cities of Kerala - Kozhikode, Trivandrum and Thrissur - taking the total number of cities with Airtel 5G Plus services to 4 as 5G services are already live in Kochi.