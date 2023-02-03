Airtel Launches 5G Plus in Trivandrum, Thrissur and Kozhikode

Bharti Airtel, a leading Indian telecom operator, announced 5G Plus services for three more cities in India on Friday. The telco has launched 5G Plus in Trivandrum, Thrissur and Kozhikode. All these cities come under the state of Kerala. Airtel 5G Plus is now available in four cities of the state - Kochi, Trivandrum, Thrissur and Kozhikode. With this launch, Airtel has reached 70 cities in the country with 5G network services. The best thing about Airtel 5G Plus is that it is available to the 4G customers of the telco at no additional cost. The telco will not announce 5G tariffs until the time it has extensively covered most of India with 5G.

Airtel 5G Plus Covered Areas in Trivandrum, Kozhikode and Thrissur

These are the areas where Airtel's 5G Plus services would be available in Trivandrum - Vazhuthakkad, Thampanoor, East fort, Palayam, Pattom, Kazhakoottam, Vattiyoorkavu, Pappanamcode, Kovalam, Vizhinjam, and Valiyavila.

These are the areas where Airtel's 5G Plus services would be available in Kozhikode - Nadakkave, Palayam, Kallayi, West Hill, Kuttichira, Eranhipaalam, Meenchanda, Thondayad, Malaparamaba, Elathur, and Kunnamangalam.

These are the areas where Airtel's 5G Plus services would be available in Thrissur - Ramavarmapuram, Thrissur Round, East Fort, Koorkenchery, Olarikara, Ollur, Mannuthy, and Nadathara.

Airtel 5G Plus, What Do You Get?

Airtel 5G Plus is going to deliver 20x to 30x faster speeds to customers than what 4G networks can deliver. The telco plans to reach most of the country with its 5G networks by March 2024. With 5G, the possibilities that both consumers and enterprises can achieve digitally are endless. Airtel 5G Plus is now available in several states spanning 70 cities of the nation. Airtel is deploying 5G NSA (non-standalone), which should work on most of the smartphones that support 5G in the country.