Airtel, Jio and Other Telcos to Meet TRAI on Feb 17

The Indian telecom operators are going to meet the sector regulator on February 17, 2023, to discuss the quality of services (QoS) being provided to the users. The QoS of both the wireline, as well as the wireless services would be under question. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) also met with the telcos a few weeks back to discuss the same. Since the time the telcos have started rolling out 5G, the issue of call drops has significantly gone up. The telcos said that it is a temporary issue and, with time, should subside as networks and devices are more optimised for connecting with the 5G networks.

Read More - Airtel Likely to Become the Largest 5G Service Provider in the World

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has already laid down the QoS for basic telephone service (wireline), and cellular mobile telephone service vide "The Standards of Quality of Service of Basic Telephone Service (wireline) and Cellular Mobile Telephone Service Regulations, 2009". The telcos have to meet the minimum standards set by the regulatory body. TRAI monitors the performance of the telcos' various services by collecting the Performance Monitoring Report (PMR) on a quarterly basis.

Read More - Airtel Africa Announces Quarterly Results for 9 Months Ending December 31, 2022

The regulatory body has said that it has set a meeting with the telcos on February 17, 2023, to discuss measures and action plans for improvement in QoS, review of QoS standards, QoS of 5G services and unsolicited commercial communications.

TRAI said, "As QoS improvement is an ongoing exercise, it requires close assessment and monitoring especially with the fast-paced network expansion and introduction of latest technology like 5G."