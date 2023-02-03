BSNL Rs 449 Broadband Plan Can Only be Subscribed to for 6 Months

For a long time now, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has been providing users with a Rs 449 broadband plan. This plan can only be subscribed to for 6 months by the user. This plan is mostly opted for by users who want an affordable experience and don't have many devices that need to be connected to Wi-Fi networks. The benefits of the Rs 449 plan are known to consumers as it is an old plan. In case you don't know, check it out below. The Rs 449 plan is called 'Fibre Basic NEO' and is a step below the 'Fibre Basic' plan, which costs Rs 499.

BSNL Rs 499 Plan is the Next Choice for Consumers After Rs 449 Plan Offer Expires

BSNL has said that the Rs 449 plan is a promotional offer, and thus, the consumers on this plan for six months would be upgraded to the Fibre Basic plan or any other plan as per their choice. You can go for the Rs 329 plan as well, but that plan offers very low speed and less data. There's also a Rs 399 plan, but it is also not available everywhere.

The Rs 499 plan becomes the next best option after the consumers can't opt for the Rs 449 plan anymore. The benefits of the Rs 499 plan are also mentioned below.

BSNL Rs 449 Plan Benefits

BSNL's Rs 449 plan packs 3.3TB of monthly data for consumers along with 30 Mbps of internet speed. The speed drops to 4 Mbps post the consumption of 3.3TB of data. There's also a free fixed-line voice-calling connection that comes with unlimited voice calls.

BSNL Rs 499 Plan Benefits

BSNL's Rs 499 plan comes with 3.3TB of monthly data along with 40 Mbps of speed. This plan comes with unlimited voice calling, and the speed drops to 4 Mbps once the user has consumed the entire FUP (fair usage policy) data.