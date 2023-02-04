India Pushes Minimum Broadband Speed to 2 Mbps from 512 Kbps

The central government has revised the minimum broadband speed in India from 512 Kbps to 2 Mbps. This means that the service providers will have to ensure that customers get a minimum of 2 Mbps of speed with their broadband connections. This is a step in the right direction from the Indian government as it looks to create a larger digital economy in the coming years. The rule has come into immediate effect, said a PTI report. According to a gazette notification, the definition of broadband has been revised in India.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had also suggested that the minimum broadband speed should be increased from 512 Kbps to 2 Mbps. At the end of November 2022, according to the TRAI data, there were a total of 825.4 million broadband subscribers, out of which 793.5 million users were wireless subscribers, and the remaining were wireline users.

The largest broadband subscribers in India are Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Bharat Sancha Nigam Limited (BSNL). The broadband penetration in India is still not at the place where it should be, as fibre is yet to reach many parts of the country. But for the consumers who are already subscribing to broadband services, this is a good development.

As fibre reaches more parts of India and 5G is rolled out in more areas, the broadband experience for consumers would keep getting better.