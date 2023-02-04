Best Korean Thriller Movies to Stream on Netflix and Prime Video

The Korean Film Industry has produced a wide variety of genres over its many decades of existence, while being most known for romantic dramas. Irrespective of the genre it has attempted, it has successfully been creative and innovative. Korean thrillers are now widely known worldwide thanks to films like Parasite. On the other hand, the thriller subgenre has been around since Korean cinema first began, and over the years, there have been a number of amazing releases in this field. Some of the greatest Korean thriller films ever are available on well-known OTT services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video for individuals who like a good rush of adrenaline and shivers.

Here is a list of the top Korean thriller films currently available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

The Housemaid (1960)

This film tells a tale of the difficulties a family encounters when they hire a new maid. It is set during the post-war economic struggle in Korea. The family is rapidly a victim of this maid's malicious intent. Follow along as the family makes every effort to escape the terrifying situation they find themselves in as the movie progresses. Lee Eun-shim, Kim Jin-kyu, Ju Jeung-ryu, Um Aing-ran, and Ahn Sung-ki are among the cast members of Kim Ki-film young's The Housemaid.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Also Read: Latest True Crime Documentaries to Watch on Netflix

The Call

Based on the 2011 British film The Caller, The Call is an ultimate thriller. The main character of the film discovers a phone that makes a call to a person from the past. Her present is drastically altered as she makes touch with the woman on the other end and requests that she change certain events from the past. The film explores her attempts to correct these errors while also altering the history so that it serves her goals for the present and the future.

OTT platform: Netflix

The Villainess

The Villainess is a story about an expert assassin, with a tale that moves back and forth between the protagonist's mysterious past and present. The heroine is drugged and given a new identity and life when she finds herself surrounded by police officers and several dead bodies. However, she experiences a flashback of her previous self and becomes curious. The principal actor in this film, Kim Ok-vin, is helmed by Jung Byung-Gil.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Also Read: Best Nature Documentaries on OTT for a Moving Experience

Escape from Mogadishu

The events that the North and South Korean embassies experienced in Mogadishu in 1991 are depicted in this action drama, which is based on a true story that demonstrates the complexity of the division between North and South Korea. In the midst of a struggle between rebel forces and the in charge government, the North and South Korean embassies in war-torn Somalia must cooperate in order to leave the country.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Oldboy

A man is taken hostage and held captive by unidentified assailants. He is detained for a number of years before being abruptly released. After a sequence of events, he comes to learn why he was imprisoned after being freed. Find out what he needs to do to make up for his previous transgressions. The film's main actors are Kang Hye-Jung, Yoo Ji-tae, and Choo Min-sik. This film, which is the most engrossing on this list of the greatest Korean thrillers ever, was directed by Park Chan-wook.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video