Best Horror Movies to Watch on Netflix in 2022

Numerous films on problem-solving and survival have served as inspiration for Escape Room. The plot centres on six unrelated strangers locked in an escape room in return for a $10,000 prize. Most of the narrative centres on how these 6 strangers end up in a maze of dangerous mystery rooms and how they use their cunning to survive.

  • Numerous horror films are available on various OTT platforms because this genre is highly popular.
  • In addition, there are numerous horror subgenres, all of which are available on Netflix.
  • Navigating Netflix could be challenging because there are almost 20 movie categories.

Numerous horror films are available on various OTT platforms because this genre is highly popular. In addition, there are numerous horror subgenres, all of which are available on Netflix. Navigating Netflix could be challenging because there are almost 20 movie categories.

Here is a list of the top horror films, though, so you may watch them whenever you want.

Here is a list of the top horror films, though, so you may watch them whenever you want.

1. The Amityville Horror

The narrative of a married couple named George and Kathy is explored in this unique horror film starring Ryan Reynolds as the title character. They relocate to a new home with their children. However, their joy is short-lived once enigmatic and puzzling events occur.

2. Things Heard and Seen

The narrative centres on a young married couple who relocates from a small village into an unfamiliar home. This film has an eerie, unsettling feeling the entire time, and as the plot develops, it becomes much creepier. The plot is intriguing in and of itself, but the multiple overlapping stories make it compelling.

3. Escape Room

Numerous films on problem-solving and survival have served as inspiration for this one. The plot centres on six unrelated strangers locked in an escape room in return for a $10,000 prize. Most of the narrative centres on how these 6 strangers end up in a maze of dangerous mystery rooms and how they use their cunning to survive.

4. Fear Street Trilogy

This bloody, fun, and excellent slasher trilogy is based on the RL Stine novel series Fear Street. It is supported by a strong plot, carried by strong actors, and delivered in all three films. A group of adolescent friends discover the ancient evil responsible for several horrible murders in their town for more than three centuries in Fear Street Part 1.

5. Brightburn

In this film, a little child with superpowers is the main character. Unfortunately, a child like that occurs to crash land on earth, but instead of helping humanity, it turns out to be a curse.

6. The Lodge

Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala are the directors and writers of this psychological horror thriller movie, along with Sergio Casci. The narrative centres on a stepmother who is stranded at a remote lodge with the two kids of her fiance. She encounters unusual occurrences with the youngsters that appear to be connected to her history.

7. The Conjuring

Ed and Lorraine Warren team up once more to help a family haunted by a dark presence in their home. The Conjuring is one of the best horror movies ever made. It has a gripping plot, and the fact that it is inspired by true events makes it an even more interesting drama.

