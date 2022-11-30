Christmas 2022: Five Recent Netflix Films You Should Bookmark for the Season

There is no better way to celebrate Christmas than to curl up in a blanket with your favourite munchies nearby while watching holiday-themed Netflix movies. Because the event is on Sunday this year, you will have the entire weekend to yourself (December 25).

Here is a selection of the most recent Christmas films available on OTT services that you really must bookmark for a holiday film marathon.

1. The Noel Diary (November 24)

Charles Shyer's film The Noel Diary was released on November 24. He is well known for the movies Private Benjamin, The Parent Trap, and Father of the Bride. It is a comedic romance.

Its plot centres around author Jake Turner, played by Justin Hartley, who returns to his home over the holidays to settle his estranged mother's estates. He stumbles across a notebook that contains some intriguing details about his history and a woman named Rachel. They set out on a path toward a lovely future together.

2. Action Pack Saves Christmas (November 28)

Christmas isn't complete unless you watch a few animated movies. On November 28, Action Pack Saves Christmas will be released, and you should put it on your holiday viewing list.

In this 27-minute special, Santa Claus and the Action Team will work together to stop the evil Teddy Von Taker from spoiling the holiday for everyone.

3. Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (December 2)

A special animated film called Scrooge: A Christmas Carol was produced by Netflix and Stephen Donnely. It is a reimagining of one of Charles Dickens's most well-known Christmas tales. The platform claims that this film will include "supernatural, time-travelling" aspects.

Luke Evans, Olivia Colman, Johnny Flynn, Jessie Buckley, and other well-known actors have all contributed their voices to the project.

4. The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus (December 6)

There isn't a child or adult alive who hasn't heard about The Boss Baby. Parenting would have been simple if babies could be that intelligent and capable. The Boss Baby, which is based on the same movies and popular television series, will make a festive Christmas-themed return to Netflix on December 6.

It will be interesting to watch in this movie what The Boss Baby does after accidentally becoming one of Santa's elves.

5. I Believe In Santa (December 14)

This is a romantic comedy that will be released on December 14. It will star John Ducey, Christina Morre and Violet McGraw. Tom and Lisa have been dating each other for more than five months. Lisa learns that Tom was obsessed with Christmas, which is among her least favourite holidays. The film will reveal whether she will give Christmas another chance.