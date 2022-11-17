Take a Look at AT&T Fiber Plans on Holiday Offer

The holiday season is around, and you may spend most of your time at home, celebrating with family and friends. What better time to experience fiber optic internet that helps you stream movies, play games and consistently keeps you connected with the fastest speeds and performance powered by Breakthrough Wi-Fi equipment? To sweeten your holidays, AT&T is rewarding customers who order AT&T Fiber online or make a switch to its fiber fast services.

Get Paid to Switch:

Get your choice of thank-you gift when you order AT&T Fiber online. Order online and get up to $200 in reward cards, plus AT&T will also cover your cancellation fee.

Switch to AT&T Fiber and Upload the final bill from your previous provider, and AT&T will reimburse your previous provider's cancellation fee. The offer ends on Jan 5, 2023, and is subject to terms and conditions.

AT&T Fiber Plans:

AT&T Fiber is now offering Internet plans with 2 GIG and 5 GIG speeds in select areas. The 5 GIG, available in some areas, is the fastest internet speed that any customer can experience on AT&T Fiber. All AT&T Fiber plans feature symmetrical speeds, meaning download speeds match upload speeds.

Sl. No Product Name Internet 300 Internet 500 Internet 1000 2 GIG Internet 5 GIG Internet 1 Plan AT&T FIBER 300 Mbps Speed AT&T FIBER 500 Mbps Speed AT&T FIBER Up to 1 GIG speed AT&T FIBER 2 GIG speed AT&T FIBER 5 GIG speed 2 Speed 300 Mbps 500 Mbps 1 GIG 2 GIG 5 GIG 3 Monthly Rental $55 + taxes $65 + taxes $80 + taxes $110 + taxes $180 + taxes 4 Price after $5/mo Autopay & Paperless bill discount (w/in 2 bills). One time installation charges may apply. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes 5 Offer Details $150 reward card $150 reward card $200 reward card $200 reward card $200 reward card 6 Plan Includes a AT&T ActiveArmor internet security Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes b Equal upload and download speeds Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes c Unlimited internet data Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes 7 Features & Benefits a 15x faster upload speeds than cable 20x faster upload speeds than cable 25x faster upload speeds than cable Ultra-fast online speeds to support smart-home activities, work-from-home demands, at-home learning and more fastest online speed to support cutting-edge technology such as elite gaming and truly immersive experiences b Fast online speeds for the whole family Faster online speeds so everyone can stay connected to their devices Even faster online speeds for almost seamless connectivity, digital collaboration and pro-level gaming For the powerfully interconnected smart home Engage, stream and connect at unsurpassed speed c Straightforward pricing Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes d No annual contract Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes e no increase at 12 months Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes f zero equipment fees Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes g Wi-Fi Equipment -

A router and modem in one Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

AT&T ALL-FI

All fiber plans come with Wi-Fi equipment, AT&T ALL-FI, AT&T's strongest, smartest Wi-Fi. The Wi-Fi 6 gateway delivers the fastest and most reliable connectivity throughout your home. AT&T also offers Smart Wi-Fi Extenders to extend Wi-Fi coverage to every room of your home for an additional monthly charge of $10/month plus tax.

Wi-Fi Gateway: A gateway combines the functions of both a modem and a router to handle your home internet needs.

Smart Home Manager app:

The Smart Home Manager app, available for compatible gateways, allows you to set limits for your kids with parental control features, track data usage by users, invite guests to access your network, and more from anywhere, anytime.

AT&T currently offers internet powered by AT&T Fiber in 21 states.

Sl. No States 1 Alabama 2 Arkansas 3 California 4 Florida 5 Georgia 6 Illinois 7 Indiana 8 Kansas 9 Kentucky 10 Louisiana 11 Michigan 12 Mississippi 13 Missouri 14 Nevada 15 North Carolina 16 Ohio 17 Oklahoma 18 South Carolina 19 Tennessee 20 Texas 21 Wisconsin

This holiday season, AT&T is welcoming you to switch to AT&T Fiber and experience an internet that is fiber fast and the one that powers your holidays.