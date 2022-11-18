Vodafone Idea Offers More Affordable 40 Mbps Broadband Plan than Competitors

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, offers its FTTH (fiber-to-the-home) services via the broadband arm called You Broadband. Now, while You Broadband isn't the most talked about ISP (internet service provider) in the market, there's a plan offered by the company, which, when you compare with the offerings of Airtel and Jio, you will find that Vi's plan is much better. Back in 2021, You Broadband revamped a lot of its plans. Today, we will be looking at that plan from the company, which is much better when you compare it to the offerings of Airtel and Jio.

You Broadband 40 Mbps Plan Compared to Jio and Airtel's Offerings

You Broadband offers its 40 Mbps plan for Rs 400 per month. This is not including taxes. With taxes, the plan would cost Rs 472 per month. You will get 3.5TB of data with the plan, and you can also go for long-term validities in case you want extra discounts. If you are getting a new connection, you will have to pay Rs 1000 as the security deposit for the router provided by the company.

In comparison, for the same price, Jio offers its 30 Mbps plan. Jio's 30 Mbps plan comes with 3.3TB of data for Rs 399 per month. Effectively, You broadband's plan is much better in value over here. Airtel is offering its 40 Mbps plan for Rs 499 per month, and it comes with 3.3TB of data. While there's hardly any difference in the data provided by all the ISPs, there's clearly a speed and a price difference between the plans. Airtel's plan would cost you something around Rs 580 per month.

So with You Broadband, going with the 40 Mbps plan on a monthly basis would save you around Rs 100 per month. In the case of Jio, if you are paying the same amount of money, why not go for You Broadband's 40 Mbps plan?