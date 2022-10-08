Vodafone is the First UK Internet Operator to Provide a Wi-Fi 6E Router

The operator's Vodafone Pro II price plans include the Vodafone Ultra Hub and the Super Wi-Fi 6E, which promise to connect up to 150 devices concurrently and have speeds of up to 910 Mbps. Not only that, but in the event of a fixed line failure, the router will instantly switch to Vodafone's 4G network.

Highlights

  • Wi-Fi 6E is the most recent advancement in wireless networking, utilising high-level 6GHz spectrum to boost speeds, expand capacity, and decrease latency.
  • The gigabit network of Virgin Media O2 still mostly uses cable technology even though BT is not a customer of CityFibre.
  • The company plans to build out fibre to the premise (FTTP) across its full footprint before the end of the decade.

Vodafone Wi-Fi

With the promise that the new technology will improve wireless internet coverage in the home, Vodafone has become the first UK broadband provider (opens in new tab) to provide a Wi-Fi 6E-enabled router to its clients. The introduction of the first compatible routers is crucial given that the majority of users use equipment provided by their broadband provider, and Vodafone is hoping that it will give it a technological edge over rivals.

Wi-Fi 6E is the most recent advancement in wireless networking, utilising high-level 6 GHz spectrum to boost speeds, expand capacity, and decrease latency. These lead to multi-gigabit transmission rates that enable homes and businesses to utilise their complete fibre connections to their maximum potential.

Vodafone Wi-Fi 6E

The operator's "Vodafone Pro II" price plans include the "Vodafone Ultra Hub" and the "Super Wi-Fi 6E," which promise to connect up to 150 devices concurrently and have speeds of up to 910 Mbps. Not only that, but in the event of a fixed line failure, the router will instantly switch to Vodafone's 4G network, and the provider guarantees that any client who cannot obtain a signal throughout their entire home will be free to cancel their contract without incurring any fees, according to a report by Tech Radar.

Vodafone bases its claim about its footprint on the fact that, rather than using its own infrastructure, its services are supported by a combination of the wholesale networks of Openreach and CityFibre. Vodafone Consumer Director Max Taylor stated that “Vodafone Pro II sets the new standard for the UK broadband market.” "It combines the UK’s fastest and most reliable Wi-Fi technology in the all-new Vodafone Ultra Hub router with the UK’s largest full fibre footprint.”

The gigabit network of Virgin Media O2 still mostly uses cable technology even though BT is not a customer of CityFibre. However, the company plans to build out fibre to the premise (FTTP) across its full footprint before the end of the decade.

