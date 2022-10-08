iPhone 14 Plus is Available Now

The iPhone 14 series was introduced by Apple at the September Far Out event. Apple stated that the iPhone 14 Plus would start selling on October 7th, even though the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models went on sale last month. The iPhone 14 Plus was Apple's first Plus model to be released in five years, following the release of the iPhone 8 Plus. Apple replaced the small model in this year's iPhone lineup with the Plus model. Let's analyse the smartphone's price and specifications.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus Specifications and Features

A 6.68-inch touchscreen with a pixel density of 458 pixels per inch (ppi) and a resolution of 1284x2778 pixels is included with the phone. A hexa-core Apple A15 Bionic processor powers the iPhone 14 Plus. Both wireless charging and specialised fast charging are supported on the iPhone 14 Plus. The iOS 16-based iPhone 14 Plus comes with 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of internal storage. The height, width, and thickness of the iPhone 14 Plus are 160.80, 78.10, and 7.80mm, respectively. It weighs 203.00 grammes. For water and dust protection, it has an IP68 rating.

The Wi-Fi 802.11 ax, GPS, Bluetooth v5.30, and Lightning ports of the iPhone 14 Plus all support connectivity. The phone has a gyroscope, barometer, proximity sensor, accelerometer, and ambient light sensor.

Regarding the camera configuration, the iPhone 14 Plus has two 12MP cameras on the back: a primary 12MP (f/1.5) camera and a secondary 12MP (f/2.4) camera. It includes a single front camera arrangement with a 12MP sensor with an f/1.9 aperture for selfies.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus Price and Availability

The iPhone 14 Plus is now available for purchase on Apple's official website in India. Five colour options are available for the iPhone 14 Plus: Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight, and Product Red. When using an HDFC Bank credit card to purchase an iPhone 14 Plus, Apple will give you a rebate of Rs 5,000.

The price of the 128GB storage model was Rs 89,900. Prices for the 256GB and 512GB storage options are Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,19,900, respectively.