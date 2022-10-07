Inbase Urban FIT M smartwatch launched in India: Details

Aluminum-PC construction and a silicone strap that is kind to the skin characterise the Inbase Urban FIT M. It has an IP68 rating, which denotes that it is waterproof and dust-resistant. The smartwatch has a 1.7-inch display with an HD resolution of 240 x 280 pixels and brightness levels of more than 500 nits. There are various watch faces and two different menu types available on the smartwatch.

Inbase Urban FIT M

Indian media have reported on Inbase Urban FIT M. After the Urban Pro X and Urban Pro 2, which were introduced in August, this is the brand's most recent smartwatch. The device includes a clear display, an IP68-rated casing, and a 15-day battery life, among other notable characteristics.

Inbase Urban FIT M Features and Specifications

Aluminum-PC construction and a silicone strap that is kind to the skin characterise the Inbase Urban FIT M. It has an IP68 rating, which denotes that it is waterproof and dust-resistant. The smartwatch has a 1.7-inch display with an HD resolution of 240 x 280 pixels and brightness levels of more than 500 nits. There are various watch faces and two different menu types available on the smartwatch. Two built-in games, including 2048 and Young Bird, are available. According to the manufacturer, the smartwatch has a cutting-edge processor that provides a more streamlined experience.

60+ sports modes are supported by the Urban FIT M. It features the Urban Health Suite, which tracks well-being and physical fitness seven days a week, around-the-clock. The watch has Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity built in. It has a 250mAh battery inside, which has 15-day battery life. Up to 30 days of standby time is promised. Weather forecasts, camera controls, a calculator, and other capabilities are all available on the Fit M.

Inbase Urban FIT M Price and Availability

On Inbase's online site, the Urban Fit M is offered for Rs 1,799 (about $22). Additionally, it is sold on Amazon, Flipkart, and other well-known offline and online retailers nationwide. There is a one-year warranty included. The colour options available to buyers are black, blue, golden, grey, and rose gold.

