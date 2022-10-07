Nokia G11 Plus Launched in India: Details

  • Unic T606 SoC powers the Nokia G11 Plus.
  • According to reports, the battery life is up to three days.
  • On the back of the Nokia G11 Plus is a fingerprint sensor.

Nokia G11 Plus

On Thursday, it appears that Nokia G11 Plus was secretly introduced in India. The business had teased the release of this smartphone in India on Wednesday with a description that said it would provide an Android experience free of bloatware. In June of this year, HMD Global debuted this budget-friendly smartphone on the world market. A 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate is included with the Nokia G11 Plus. Nokia also asserts that its battery can function as a backup for up to three days.

Nokia G11 Plus Features and Specifications

The smartphone has a 20:9 aspect ratio, 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Unisoc T606 SoC serves as the engine for the Nokia G11 Plus. In addition, the device has 64GB of expandable storage and 4GB of RAM (up to 512GB). It is powered by the bloatware-free Android 12 operating system, and the manufacturer has committed to two OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates. The 50MP main camera on the Nokia G11 Plus has autofocus and an f/1.8 aperture, and the dual rear camera system is one of its standout features. On the back is a 2MP depth camera with fixed focus. This smartphone has an f/2.0-aperture, 8MP fixed-focus front camera.

According to the manufacturer, it is 164.8x75.9x8.55mm and weighs roughly 192g. The Nokia G11 Plus is rumoured to support 10W charging and have 3-day battery life. This dual-SIM (Nano) 4G smartphone also supports Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi. Additionally, it has a 3.5mm headphone connector and a USB Type-C port. This phone has a back fingerprint sensor and a Face Unlock function for security. It has excellent water resistance, earning an IP52 rating.

Nokia G11 Plus Price and Availability

One 4GB RAM + 64GB storage edition of the Nokia G11 Plus is available for Rs 12,499 on the Nokia India website. It is available in Lake Blue and Charcoal Grey shades. We may anticipate finding this low-cost Nokia smartphone shortly in additional reputable brick-and-mortar and internet retailers.

Reported By

Palak believes that creativity and simplicity are the keys for the best articles, it helps people to understand your point in a right way. She is also a traveller, love to explore new places, meeting new people and to know about different cultures and religions is what she love. She thinks writing is an art and when a artist holds a pen they create magic with their words.

