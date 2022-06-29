Nokia G11 Plus, a New Model in the G Series Launched

The new Nokia phone’s moniker makes it firm that it is an improvement over the Nokia G11, which was introduced earlier this year. On the specifications front, there aren’t many noteworthy enhancements, though. Dual back cameras and a 90Hz display are features of the Nokia G11 Plus. Additional, it is stated to have a battery life of up to three days on a single charge. In addition, from the date of its global launch, the Nokia phone is guaranteed two Android upgrades and three years of monthly security updates.

The Nokia website provides a lot of information about the Nokia G11 Plus but withholds the cost and availability of the device. The Charcoal Grey and Lake Blue colour options for the device are featured along with a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

Nokia G11 Plus specifications and features

A 6.517-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate is available on the Nokia G11 Plus. The licensee of the Nokia brand, HMD Global, has withheld the precise processor specifications. The Nokia website does, however, attest to the phone’s 4GB of RAM, which was first noted by Geekbench listing earlier this month. The 64GB internal storage of the smartphone can be expanded using a microSD card (up to 512GB).

Not only that, the device offers 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPA, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone port as connectivity options. There is also a fingerprint sensor installed on the back. Additionally, the smartphone weighs 192 grammes and has dimensions of 164.8x75.9x8.55mm.

Talking about the camera specifications, a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor are housed in the dual back camera setup on the Nokia G11 Plus. LED flash is used in conjunction with the camera configuration. Also, the device has an 8MP selfie camera sensor up front for taking selfies and video calls.