Itel Unveiled First Ever Budget Smartwatch in India

Itel is a sister brand of Infinix and Tecno under Transsion Holdings, in case you were not aware. The company is well recognised for feature phones and entry-level smartphones, unlike the other two manufacturers. The brand has gradually expanded into other areas, including audio, Smart TV, and now wearable. The smartwatch has an economical price and is officially known as the Itel Smartwatch 1 ES. Let’s learn more about the Itel’s first-ever budget-friendly smartwatch.

Itel Smartwatch 1 ES specifications and more

A square dial is seen on the Intel Smartwatch 1 ES. The IPS LCD display of the wearable has a 1.7-inch diagonal dimension. On the right side, there is a digital crown for navigating the software user interface.

Additionally, the watch has IP68 certification for water and dust protection. A 220mAh battery powers it, and a full charge will last it up to 15 days. It works with both iOS and Android.

The inexpensive smartwatch is only a fitness tracker, like the majority of them on the market. As a result, it provides a variety of sports modes, including yoga, badminton, basketball, football, cycling, and skipping. Additionally, measuring the blood oxygen levels and heart rate is supported.

The wearable also comes with additional standard features including app notifications, alarm, weather, playback control for music, and shutter control for cameras. It’s interesting that it also has a built-in game like 2048, Young Bird, and Thunder Battleship.

Itel Smartwatch 1 ES price in India

Talking about the price specifications, the Intel Smartwatch 1 ES costs only Rs 1,999, which is a reasonable price. It will be offered for sale by national stores both online and offline. The warranty for the item is for one year. It will definitely stir up some competition in the Indian market given the fact that Itel is a recognised brand in the affordable segment.