iPhone 13 Series Dominates Global Smartphone Market in April 2022

Apple’s iPhone 13 series has become a megahit for the company. It is arguably one of the most sought-after premium devices globally, and the data from Counterpoint suggests that even after several months of its launch, the iPhone 13 series is doing good in the market. The data revealed that iPhones took five different positions in the top 10 smartphones in the global market. Let’s take a deeper look into what Counterpoint Research had to say.

iPhone SE 2022 is also Going Good With the iPhone 13 Series

The iPhone SE 2022, which was unveiled a few months back, is also performing decent globally. As per the data revealed by the research firm, these were the top 10 smartphones in the global market ranking wise in April 2022 – a) iPhone 13 (5.5%), b) iPhone 13 Pro Max (3.4%), c) iPhone 13 Pro (1.8%), d) iPhone 12 (1.6%), e) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G (1.5%), f) Samsung Galaxy A13 (1.4%), g) Samsung Galaxy A13 (1.4%), h) iPhone SE 2022 (1.4%), i) Galaxy A03 Core (1.4%), j) Galaxy A53 5G (1.3%), and k) Redmi Note 11 LTE (1.3%).

The top four rankings were occupied by the iPhones, out of which the top three are the iPhone 13 Pro series devices. The iPhone 14 series is now just a few months away from us, and that might affect the iPhone 13 sales in June and the following months.

But Apple would be happy to see a strong iPhone 12 series demand right now. Apart from five Apple devices on the list, there were four Samsung smartphones. It is safe to say that globally, Apple and Samsung are dominating the smartphone market.

Samsung’s S22 Ultra 5G has been a good success for Samsung, and its A-series devices are also going pretty strong. There was also the Redmi Note 11 LTE on the list at the 10th position, which is interesting.