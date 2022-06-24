BSNL Broadband Pack You Must Not Ignore

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has been one of the top and most popular internet service providers (ISPs) in the country. The state-run telco has reached deep pockets with its broadband services over the years. Now, through the Bharat Fibre brand, the telco is trying to increase its presence in the fiber broadband market as well. If you are considering buying a broadband pack from BSNL, then here’s one plan that you must not ignore.

BSNL Broadband Plan Which Offers Up to 300 Mbps Speed and 4TB of Data

The plan that we are talking about costs Rs 1,499 (taxes not included) and offers 300 Mbps speed to the users. The internet speed for both downloading and uploading is symmetrical. Along with this, users also get up to 4TB of fair-usage-policy (FUP) data every month. This is more than what you will get from the private operators.

Additionally, there’s an OTT (over-the-top) benefit of Disney+ Hotstar Premium bundled for the users. Note that the actual cost of Disney+ Hotstar Premium is Rs 1,499 per year. But here, you get it at no extra cost.

BSNL also offers users a free fixed-line connection for making calls. But the telephone equipment needs to be purchased by the client itself. The state-run telco will offer a 90% discount of up to Rs 500 on the first month’s bill to the users. Thus, getting a new connection and this plan would be a very pocket-friendly affair for the consumers.

BSNL also offers other 300 Mbps plans. These plans, however, don’t offer any OTT benefits and cost more per month. The reason why they cost more is that they bring more FUP data. With the Rs 2499 and Rs 4499 plans, users get 5TB and 6.5TB of monthly data. These plans are suitable for large organisations or libraries where a ton of people connect with the internet daily. Even the speeds after consumption of FUP data are decent with these high-priced plans.