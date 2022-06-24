Vodafone Idea Is Looking for Someone to Help with Increasing Prepaid Revenues

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is continuously trying to grow average revenue per user (ARPU) to maximise revenues from mobile business. The telco is currently looking for a prepaid marketing specialist for the Punjab Cluster. The candidate applying for the job needs to know that the location of the job is Mohali. Anandaraman Srinivasan is the hiring manager for the job post. In the JD (job description), Vi said that it is an M2-level position.

The purpose of the job is to manage and grow prepaid revenue business for the Punjab cluster/circle by effective acquisition and user retention strategies.

Vodafone Idea Looking to fill Prepaid Marketing Position for Punjab Circle

The job post from the company said that 80% of the circle revenue dependency is on the prepaid business. Thus, the role of the prepaid specialist becomes critical as the company looks to penetrate further into priority markets. The candidate will have to drive and monitor the ARPU and also drive recovery from a decaying user base.

But there are a few requirements for the job that the candidate must fulfil. The person must hold an MBA degree from a reputed college with 5+ years of experience. Further, the person applying must have exposure to 121/CVM process handling. There is no pay scale mentioned in the job post.

It is basically a marketing job for the prepaid segment. Vodafone Idea has driven quite a few unique campaigns around the prepaid mobile business. But the telco has not been able to generate any positive returns because of the stiff competition in the Indian market between the private telcos.

If you are interested in the job, you can reach out to Vodafone Idea Limited by going to its LinkedIn profile and searching for the job under the ‘Jobs’ category on the company’s page. You can directly apply for the work from there.