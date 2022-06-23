BSNL is Giving this Special Offer Between June 24 to June 29 Only

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the state-run telecom operator, is going to give users a special offer between June 24 to June 29. This offer will be available for consumers going for one prepaid plan only. BSNL announced that it would be offering full usage value equal to the MRP of the talktime plan that the user recharges with between this period. But this offer is only applicable to one prepaid plan, which costs Rs 110. So between June 24 to June 29, if the user recharges with the Rs 110 plan, he/she will get the full usage value of Rs 110.

BSNL had run the same offer between June 11 and June 12 as well as between June 18 and June 19. Users can recharge with this plan via the web portal or the mobile app. BSNL keeps offering such benefits to the consumers.

Note that the offer might be applicable to consumers living in the Chennai and Tamil Nadu circle only. The telco hasn’t offered a lot of clarity on this. Regardless, the Rs 110 talktime voucher can be a good option for recharging if you are not someone who calls people a lot.

BSNL Plan Vouchers Can Be Excellent for Secondary SIMs

Users can take long-term plan vouchers of BSNL and then recharge with the above-mentioned talktime plan. This way, they can keep the BSNL SIM as a secondary option with active services and voice calling enabled.

BSNL offers tons of plan vouchers. You can check them out by going to the telco’s website or the mobile app. BSNL’s Selfcare mobile app is pretty good and smooth for the users to understand if they are using it for the first time. If you have ever used Vodafone Idea (Vi) mobile app, you will be able to easily navigate through the BSNL plan.