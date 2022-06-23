Daiwa Brings New 43-inch and 32-inch Bezel-Less Smart TVs in India

Daiwa, a fast-growing consumer electronics brand, has launched two new Smart TVs in India. These are 32-inch and 43-inch models, and their highlight is bezel-less design. The Smart TVs come with support for Google Assistant for voice commands. Both the Smart TVs are quite affordable as well. Let’s take a look at their specifications and price.

Daiwa New 43-inch and 32-inch Smart TVs Specifications

Daiwa’s 43-inch TV comes with resolution support of 1920*1080 pixels, while the 32-inch model comes with 1366*768 pixels support. Both feature A+ Grade DLED panel and Quantum Luminit Technology along with 16.7 million colours in 32-inch and 1.07 billion colours in the 43-inch model. These Smart TVs come with ADS Display (Advanced Super Dimension Switch) which offers higher brightness, transmittance and contrast. There is support for Cinema mode and Cricket mode bundled.

For sound, there is 20W Surround Sound Stereo speakers for the 32-inch model and FHD stereo surround sound box speakers for the 43-inch model with five sound modes. There are 2 HDMI ports, support for Bluetooth connectivity, Wi-Fi connectivity, Ethernet, and cast function for screen mirroring.

The Smart TVs run on Cloud TV OS. Daiwa offers its own ‘The BIGWALL’ UI, which offers a bundle of applications on TV, worldwide content, and more. Users can stream content from their favourite TV platforms such as SonyLIV, Disney+ Hotstar, and more.

Both the models run on Android 9 TV OS and pack an A-53 quad-core processor. Let’s take a look at the price of the devices.

Daiwa New 43-inch and 32-inch Smart TVs Price

The 32-inch (D32HCA1) model is priced at Rs 12,490, and the 43-inch (D43FCA1) is priced at Rs 21,990, respectively. Customers will get both the models with a 12-month complete warranty and additional 12 months warranty on the panel. For more information, you can visit Daiwa’s official website.