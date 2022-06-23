Vodafone Idea Says Voice Calling Experience for Maharashtra and Goa Enhanced

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has said that it has doubled the VoLTE capacity in two states, including Maharashtra and Goa. Because of this, users living in the concerned states will get an enhanced voice calling experience. The telco said that users would get HD quality crystal clear voice with a super-fast call connection. It is worth noting that Maharashtra and Goa are priority states for the company.

Vi has been ramping up capacity in the two states by deploying additional spectrum in the 900 MHz and 2100 MHz bands. The telco said that it has the highest deployment of the most efficient 900 MHz band spectrum in the telecom circle, which ensures that users get clear voice quality and a great indoor experience.

Vodafone Idea Delivering Best Voice Call Experience in India

A few days back, based on TRAI’s (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) MyCall Data, Vi said that it has been offering the best voice call experience to the consumers for consecutive months now.

Rohit Tandon, Cluster Business Head, Maharashtra and Goa, Vodafone Idea, invited people living in the state to use Vi’s VoLTE network for an improved and superior voice calling experience.

Tandon added that they had taken multiple initiatives over the last year to widen their 4G network reach in the circle. Vodafone Idea is trying to enhance network coverage experience in both rural and as well as urban India.

The reality, however, can be experienced by the consumers only. There is no doubt that Vi is one of the most popular choices for consumers living in Maharashtra and Goa. The telco has also been conducting 5G trials in Pune and is expected to launch 5G services there in the near future.

Vodafone Idea had also announced about improving network experience for customers living in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh (MP) recently. The telco is working towards enhancing its network so that it can compete head-on with Jio and Airtel.